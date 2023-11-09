'Failure is never fatal': Mizzou football faces Tennessee with chance to bounce back

Eli Drinkwitz knows pity isn't forthcoming.

In lieu, the coach reminded his Mizzou football players that this isn’t the NFL, where a defeat or two won't derail championship chances.

It’s college football, and it’s college football in the Southeastern Conference, where perfection is rare and the losses backbreaking.

That’s the game. But it doesn't have to be the end.

“We put a lot into the game. But as a warrior, as the guy who battles, we know that not every battle is going to go your way,” Drinkwitz said. “Like this — we're not in the NFL, where you can still maybe reach your ultimate goal without losing a game. ... The reality of it is you're probably going to face a couple of losses in your career, so you're going to have to be able to always pick yourself back up, and in this league they're never going to feel sorry for you.

“So you’ve got to shake off the emotions of it, you’ve gotta have courage and persevere and refuse self-pity and move forward.”

So … onto the next one.

“We did that after the LSU game. I would expect nothing different in this game,” Drinkwitz said.I mean, it wasn't like the expectations of the team are if we don't win every game we're failures. Like, that's not our mindset. We put a lot into it. We put a lot into every single game, but you’ve got to be able to pick yourself up and move forward when you don't get the outcome that you want.”

Moving forward, meet Tennessee — the Tigers’ next opponent.

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz during the NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Volunteers (7-2, 3-2 SEC) are still in with a slim chance of winning the SEC East, a shot that slipped out of Missouri’s grasp with a loss last Saturday against Georgia at Sanford Stadium.

UT, coached by former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, must win out, starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Columbia in a game that will air on CBS, for any hope of a berth to Atlanta.

The College Football Playoff committee separated the two teams by a single spot, with Tennessee jumping Missouri (7-2, 3-2) in Tuesday’s rankings. The bookmakers make this a dead heat, too, even though the Vols have dropped 128 points on Mizzou in the past two seasons.

Tennessee does, after all, look a little different than the frequent flyers from last season.

The Vols bring a threatening trio of tailbacks — Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson — to Columbia, and that’s likely to be the arena their offense turn to, which is a far cry from the Hendon Hooker-led passing dynamos that lit up MU, and many other, secondaries for two seasons.

Between the three, they account for a little less than 200 yards of rushing per game. With quarterback Joe Milton III also an option in the ground game, the Vols comfortably lead the SEC in rushing this year.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) hands off to running back Jaylen Wright (0) during an NCAA college football game between Connecticut and Tennessee on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

And they're pretty good at stopping it, too.

Led by defensive coordinator Tim Banks, Tennessee also boasts the SEC’s top-ranked rush defense, offering up a stingy 97.3 yards per game. James Pearce Jr. has seven sacks so far this campaign. Tyler Baron has five. All in all, UT has managed 74 tackles for loss through nine games.

That'll pose the biggest challenge across 60 minutes of football for MU on Saturday.

But meanwhile, the most pressing task is bouncing back.

Missouri’s path to a division title closed with the loss in Athens, Georgia. Trips to the SEC Championship and even the playoffs came off the table.

The Tigers have been in these shoes and experienced some tough-to-take losses before.

"I think it's very useful. When you look at last season, we had a lot of them close games, close losses, and I feel like it could have really had a heartache on our team," Missouri linebacker Chuck Hicks said. "But now it's kind of like we've got to move past it and we've got to continue to get better. Because at the end of the day, the games don't stop, no matter what."

Nov 4, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards (30) runs against Missouri Tigers linebacker Chuck Hicks (30) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“That helps a lot,” wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. added. “A majority of our leaders, we all have a lot of experience with playing and we know that losses can define you and break you. So just handling this loss how we've been handling it, I love to see how the team's been responding to it."

Drinkwitz said he told the team and the staff that their mentality couldn't afford to change, reiterating the now familiar team motto of going 1-0 each individual week.

The loss stung and the ramifications are disappointing, but that’s not the be-all, end-all in Columbia this year.

Just ask Missouri head coach … or the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“What is it Winston Churchill said? 'Failure is never fatal,'" Drinkwitz said. ... "I mean, as long as you learn from it, keep moving forward, it's not really losses, they're just lessons.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou football has a chance to bounce back vs. Tennessee