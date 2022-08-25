After failing to buy Broncos, Byron Allen plans to buy next NFL team that hits market

When the Denver Broncos went up for sale, Hollywood mogul Byron Allen made it known publicly that he was interested in buying the team.

Allen wasn’t among the finalists in the bidding, though, as a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton completed a purchase of the team for $4.65 billion.

“When you lose to the richest family in the world, it’s not a bad day in the office,” Allen told TMZ earlier this month.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft have encouraged Allen to pursue becoming an NFL owner, and it appears that he plans to bid on the next team that hits the market.

“Listen, buying an NFL football team is a process and we had the pleasure of being a part of that process,” Allen told TMZ. “We didn’t get this one, but I’m highly confident we’ll get the next one.”

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has faced pressure to sell the NFL’s D.C. franchise, but the Seattle Seahawks might be more likely to go up for sale first. Other candidates to be sold in the coming years include the New Orleans Saints and potentially the Chicago Bears.

So Allen will likely get more opportunities to bid for an NFL team.

