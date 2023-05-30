'I failed': Jaylen Brown has far different response than Giannis Antetokounmpo after losing series to Miami Heat

Boston's Jaylen Brown had a far opposite reaction than Giannis Antetokounmpo after losing the NBA Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat Monday night. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The postgame debate on basketball disasters continued Monday night as "failure" and "fail" remained buzzwords after favored Eastern Conference teams lost in the NBA playoffs.

It's been almost a month since the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs and Giannis Antetokounmpo caused much of the sports media world to pause and think about his thoughtful, philosophical and empathetic response to a reporter's question about why or why not the Bucks' season was a failure.

“Every year you work, you work toward something, toward a goal — to get a promotion, to take care of your family, I don’t know, provide a house for them, take care of your parents. You work toward a goal. It’s not failure. It’s steps to success.”

"there is no failure in sports" reaction

But based on his postgame comments, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown doesn't quite share Antetokounmpo's glass-half-full logic.

After the ugly Game 7 loss Monday night to the same Miami Heat team that sent the Bucks packing, Brown didn't mince words.

"I failed, we failed. We let the whole city down."

Nah why’d the NBA have to cook Jaylen Brown like dat?😭 pic.twitter.com/Rf5UkPAlJv — sol 🇦🇺 (@thaboysol) May 30, 2023

Brown led the Celtics with 19 points but was just 8-for-23 from the floor and committed eight turnovers.

While saying later that "all in all, it was a great year" for the Celtics, he certainly took a different approach than Giannis about the team dropping the ball.

"I expected to win today, move on," Brown said. "That's what my focus was on. That's what my focus has been on. We failed. I failed. And it's hard to think about anything else right now."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jaylen Brown's failure take far different than Giannis Antetokounmpo's