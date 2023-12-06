Fahrenholtz scores 31, UWS men's hoops holds on for win

Dec. 5—SUPERIOR — Josef Fahrenholtz scored a game-high 31 points for Wisconsin-Superior, but it was a big defensive play that closed out the Yellowjackets' 82-79 nonconference win over Buena Vista on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

J'Vaun Walker made up for missing a free throw with six seconds left that would have given UWS a two-possession lead by blocking a 3-point attempt from Ryan Mendoza in the last three seconds.

That capped a closely contested game in which UWS never trailed after the opening possession but in which it never led by double digits in the second half.

After Buena Vista made it a three-point game with 6:30 to play, Fahrenholtz scored on back-to-back trips to get it back to seven, which proved to be just enough cushion.

Fahrenholtz's total came on 13-of-20 from the floor and came with 10 rebounds. Walker and Reid Johnson scored 15 points apiece with all of Johnson's haul coming from 3-point range.

UWS (6-1), which shot 32-for-69 (46.4 percent) as a team, opens Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play on Friday at home vs. Crown.