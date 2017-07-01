Fagundez suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

On Friday the MLS Disciplinary Committee has retroactively handed New England Revolution attacker Diego Fagundez a one-match ban for his stamp on Sebastian Giovinco late in the Revs 2-0 loss to Toronto last weekend.

Fagundez was challenged by Giovinco following the clearance of a corner, and the Italian’s challenge was awkward as he slipped and fell to the ground. Fagundez, possibly frustrated with the scoreline, lept and stomped on Giovinco with both feet. Match referee Hilario Grajeda did not card Fagundez for the incident, but the Disciplinary Committee tabbed the action “violent conduct,” believing that Fagundez should have been given a red card.

The Revolution took exception to the decision, believing that Fagundez’s stamp was no worse than an incident from earlier in the match where Giovinco stuck his boot through the legs of Revs midfielder Gerson Koffie, catching him in a sensitive area. They posted an incredibly salty video on social media, juxtaposing the two decisions to explain their bewilderment.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Diego Fagundez for Sunday's match at Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/DkyZAJXV5J — NewEnglandRevolution (@NERevolution) June 30, 2017





The Giovinco incident is surely debatable, but there’s no question that Fagundez stamped on the Italian and should have been sent off, with the referee in perfect position to see the action but somehow making no call.

The decision from the Disciplinary Committee comes just two days before the Revs take on the Philadelphia Union on the road, leaving them to decide how to fill the void. The Revs are already without midfielder Kelyn Rowe and striker Juan Agudelo, who are on international duty with the United States. Those two will miss at least three games. New England also lost Antonio Delamea in the match against Toronto to a broken nose.

