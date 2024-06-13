Fagioli ruled out of first Italy match of EURO 2024

While Nicolò Barella and Davide Frattesi are back in training, Italy have ruled Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli out of the EURO 2024 opener with Albania due to a bruised fibula.

The game kicks off in Dortmund on Saturday at 20.00 UK time (19.00 GMT).

Sky Sport Italia report this evening that Fagioli has been ruled out of the upcoming match because he suffered bruising to the fibula.

He sustained the injury during the most recent friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina and skipped training for a couple of days to work in the gym.

Although Fagioli returned to working with the rest of the team today, the problem flared up and it was decided to rest him ahead of the other group games against Spain and Croatia.

Italy have midfield options other than Fagioli

Barella only just returned to training today too, having suffered from a muscular issue that kept him out of both warm-up games.

The Inter midfielder may well be rested initially against Albania so he can be at full fitness for the more prestigious group matches.

His club teammate Frattesi just had some slight fatigue and only needed a brief rest.

Bryan Cristante could start the Albania game with Jorginho in midfield.