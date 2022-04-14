Facundo Campazzo suspended for Nuggets-Warriors Game 1, Wayne Ellington fined for Twitter threat

Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo has been suspended one game without pay for forcefully shoving Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington to the floor from behind, and Ellington has been fined $20,000 for escalating the incident with a threatening comment on social media postgame, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

The incident, for which Campazzo was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, occurred with 7:24 remaining in the second quarter of the Nuggets’ 146-141 overtime loss to the Lakers on April 10