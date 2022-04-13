Facundo Campazzo suspended for Game 1 against Warriors

Mark Medina: NBA says Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo faces a one-game suspension for Game 1 of Warriors-Nuggets first-round playoff series after “forcefully shoving” Lakers guard Wayne Ellington on Sunday. Ellington also given a $20,000 fine for his threatening comment on his Twitter account

NBA says Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo faces a one-game suspension for Game 1 of Warriors-Nuggets first-round playoff series after “forcefully shoving” Lakers guard Wayne Ellington on Sunday. Ellington also given a $20,000 fine for his threatening comment on his Twitter account – 4:04 PM

Wayne Ellington on DEN guard Facundo Campazzo shoving him the back last night: “I thought it was a cheap, dirty play. I don’t think there’s room in basketball for that … when you shove a guy in the back, a lot (can come from it). It’s dangerous.” – 6:42 PM

Mike Singer: Malone said that Facu Campazzo sent him an apology text for the shove against the Lakers. -via Twitter @msinger / April 13, 2022