Facts and figures from Ron Rivera's 11 previous NFL Drafts as head coach

Facts and figures from Ron Rivera's 11 drafts as head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL Draft — a yearly event that a few people seem to have taken somewhat of a passive interest in — is back for another edition starting this Thursday.

So, before Ron Rivera adds more names to the Commanders' roster, let's take a look at some numbers from the previous drafts he's been a part of as head coach...

Rivera was with the Panthers for nine drafts from 2011 to 2019 and has participated in two since joining Washington for a grand total of 11. And though it's fair to say he's had more power at his second stop since the Commanders are employing a coach-centric approach, he undoubtedly had a prominent voice in Carolina, too (duh).

There have been 76 selections on Rivera's watch during his time with both organizations. 39 of those were spent on defensive players, 34 were used on offensive players and three were sprinkled in on specialists.

When it comes to major draft capital — defined in this story as first-, second- or third-round choices — Rivera's teams have gone defense on 17 occasions and offense 14 times. So, in both overall picks and premium picks, Rivera skews a bit toward the guys tasked with preventing points over those who are supposed to score them.

Rivera's had a first-rounder in every draft with Carolina and Washington. The breakdown of the position he's grabbed with each of those 11 Day 1 decisions is as follows: Three linebackers, two defensive ends, two defensive tackles, two wide receivers, one running back and one quarterback.

The above list means that Rivera has never ended up with a cornerback in the first round, a trend that could end this Thursday if Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner somehow falls to the Commanders or if Derek Stingley Jr. is a favorite of Washington's.