Factoring Company in Florida Chooses TAB Bank for a $2 Million Lender Finance Credit Facility

TAB Bank
·1 min read

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A factoring company in Florida has chosen TAB Bank for a $2 million lender finance credit facility. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will enable the company to pursue more aggressive growth strategies.

The company provides factoring and dispatch services for clients in the transportation industry.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Gina Mackenzie is TAB Bank’s Vice President and Business Development Officer that brought this new deal to TAB. Gina has years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending arena. Gina can be reached at 973.580.0497 or at gina.mackenzie@tabbank.com.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris
Director of Marketing
801-624-5172
trevor.morris@tabbank.com
Twitter - @TABBank
Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank


