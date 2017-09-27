Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Sept 26) - NFL ratings, Nikki Haley, Spain

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected![0628 EDT]

- The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger [0635 EDT]

- But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! [0647 EDT]

- Luther Strange has been shooting up in the Alabama polls since my endorsement. Finish the job - vote today for "Big Luther." [0655 EDT]

- Great interview on @foxandfriends with the parents of Otto Warmbier: 1994 - 2017. Otto was tortured beyond belief by North Korea. [0714 EDT]

- Thank you to Carmen Yulin Cruz, the Mayor of San Juan, for your kind words on FEMA etc.We are working hard. Much food and water there/on way [0813 EDT]

- The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem! [0906 EDT]

- ALABAMA, get out and vote for Luther Strange - he has proven to me that he will never let you down! #MAGA [0931 EDT]

- Honored to welcome Republican and Democrat members of the House Ways and Means Committee to the White House today! [1213 EDT]

- Heading over to the @UN to meet with Ambassador @NikkiHaley and all of her great representatives! #USA [1213 EDT]

- America's hearts & prayers are with the people of #PuertoRico & the #USVI. We will get through this - and we will get through this TOGETHER! [1734 EDT]

- I want to express our support and extend our prayers to all those affected by the vile terror attack in Spain last month. [1832 EDT]

- It was an honor to welcome President @MarianoraJoy of Spain. Thank you for standing w/ us in our efforts to isolate the brutal #NoKo regime. [1843 EDT]

- Thank you to our wonderful team @USUN and their families. Keep up the GREAT work! #USA [1946 EDT]

- 70 years ago today, the National Security Council met for the first time. Great history of advising Presidents-then & now! Thanks NSC Staff! [2030 EDT]

- Even Usain Bolt from Jamaica, one of the greatest runners and athletes of all time, showed RESPECT for our National Anthem! [2115 EDT]

- Congratulations to Roy Moore on his Republican Primary win in Alabama. Luther Strange started way back & ran a good race. Roy, WIN in Dec! [2217 EDT]

