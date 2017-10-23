Factbox: National League champion LA Dodgers

(Reuters) - Factbox on the National League champion Los Angels Dodgers, who will play the Houston Astros, winner of the American League title, in Major League Baseball's World Series.

Manager: Dave Roberts

World Series titles: 6 (1988, 1981, 1965, 1963, 1959, 1955)

2017 regular season record: 104-58

Most home runs in 2017: Cody Bellinger (39)

Most wins by a pitcher in 2017: Clayton Kershaw (18)

How they qualified: Clinched National League West division; Beat Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 in best-of-five division series; Beat defending champion Chicago Cubs 4-1 in best-of-seven National League Championship Series.

* Established in 1883 in Brooklyn, New York, the team moved to Los Angeles before the 1958 season and is now one of Major League Baseball's oldest teams boasting one of the richest histories of any franchise.

* While in Brooklyn, the Dodgers' Jackie Robinson became the first African American player to compete in the major leagues when he debuted for the team in 1947.

* The club was part of the longest game by innings in Major League Baseball when they went 26 innings with the Boston Braves in 1920 before settling for a 1-1 tie as it became too dark to play.

* Hall of Fame left-hander Sandy Koufax is widely considered the greatest Dodger of all-time as he was the first pitcher to win multiple Cy Young Awards, pitched four no-hitters, including a perfect game, and led the Dodgers to two World Series titles.

* One of the most dramatic moments in World Series history came courtesy of the Dodgers in 1988 when Kirk Gibson, hobbled by injuries to both legs, limped off the bench and hit the game-winning homer in Game One before slow-trotting around the bases.

* After an injury prevented Jerry Reuss from starting the Dodgers' 1981 season opener, the teamed turned to 20-year-old Mexican rookie Fernando Valenzuela, who pitched a shutout and began the season 8-0 en route to becoming the NL's runaway rookie of the year and Cy Young Award winner.

* Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw is a three-times Cy Young Award winner at the National League's best pitcher and threw a no-hitter in the 2014 season.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)