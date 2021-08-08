FACTBOX-Five financial implications of the Olympics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
Spectator sits as a volunteer walks beaneath a logo, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The close of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics does not mean the end of financial questions surrounding an event that went ahead without spectators and cost more than twice as much to host as initially planned.

BUDGET

The bill for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is expected to be 1.64 trillion yen https://myinfo.tokyo2020.org/general-search/facts-and-stats-tokyo-2020-olympic-and-paralympic-games ($15 billion), 22% higher than it was before the Games were delayed in 2020. That figure is also twice as much as the 800 billion yen estimate Tokyo submitted in its bid to host the games.

The bill, which will have to be fully funded after the Games end, is split three ways among the Tokyo 2020 organisers, Tokyo Metropolitan government and Japan’s central government. The host city is responsible for the biggest chunk.

TICKETS

Before the decision in 2020 to delay the Games, 4.48 million tickets had been sold, which had been expected to generate 90 billion yen https://jp.reuters.com/article/uk-olympics-2020-tickets-idAFKCN2DX139 ($816 million) in revenue. That figure will now be close to zero.

The Tokyo organising committee is responsible for ticket sales, and after using up much of its event cancellation insurance policy, is unlikely to get much of a pay-out https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/local-olympics-organisers-face-uninsured-loss-spectator-ban-sources-2021-07-12 on lost ticket sales, according to insurance industry sources.

INSURERS

Ratings agency Fitch estimates the total insured cost of the Olympics at around $2.5 billion, with analysts at Jefferies saying $2 billion is on TV rights and sponsorships and $600 million for hospitality.

Travel and hospitality groups and the International Olympic Committee could face losses due to disruptions from the spectator ban and claims on their event cancellation policies, sources said.

The Olympics are typically insured by firms such as Lloyd's of London, Beazley and Tokio Marine Kiln.

Reinsurers, which insure the insurers, may face the bulk of any claims, which according to Fitch could be as much as $400 million.

SPONSORS

In Japan alone 60 Japanese companies, including Toyota, Bridgestone, and Panasonic, paid a record of more than $3 billion to sponsor the Games. They forked out another $200 million after the Olympics were postponed.

While they would normally look to recoup that outlay from sales linked to interest in the Olympics, some big corporate names worried about the potential damage to their brands as public opinion in Japan turned against the Games.

Toyota chose not to run https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/two-thirds-japanese-doubt-pandemic-olympics-can-be-safe-says-poll-2021-07-19 Olympics-related TV commercials in Japan. Others, including Panasonic, had to scale back client entertainment plans at Games venues after spectators were banned.

ECONOMY

A key reason for Japan to host the Olympics was to boost tourism, which in the decade before the pandemic halted most international travel had quadrupled to more than 30 million visitors a year.

In 2019 they spent nearly 4.81 trillion yen https://www.reuters.com/article/us-olympics-2020-cancellation-economy-fa-idUSKBN20Q0MD ($43.6 billion) in Japan at hotels, restaurants, shops and for other services.

A normal Olympics could have added 0.33% to gross domestic product (GDP), or around 1.8 trillion yen, Nomura Research Institute estimated before the Games.

Instead, Japan's government has to convince an already sceptical public that hosting the Olympics was the right decision even without the economic windfall.

($1 = 110.2500 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Recommended Stories

  • With baseball silver, USA's Eddy Alvarez makes history as Summer and Winter Olympics medalist

    Eddy Alvarez won a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and silver on Saturday with the U.S. baseball team.

  • REVIEW-Olympics-Fencing-Upsets, protests, and proposals at Tokyo 2020

    Fencing has featured at every Olympics since 1896, yet at Tokyo 2020 it remained full of surprises over the course of nine days and 12 gold medals, with upsets, protests, and even a marriage proposal. Cheung Ka Long beat previous gold medallist and favourite Daniele Garozzo to win the men's individual foil event, securing the first ever fencing medal for Hong Kong https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/fencing-champions-clash-quarterfinals-tokyo-2020-2021-07-26. "That's what you get at the Olympics... everyone's at their top level," said France's Romain Cannone after their loss to Japan.

  • US Women's Water Polo Team Wins Third Straight Olympic Gold

    Maggie Steffens and the U.S. Womens Water Polo Team became the first team to win three straight Olympic gold medals, defeating Spain, 14-5 in the gold medal match Saturday.

  • Off-script Olympics: Wins, losses, and a whole lot of improv

    Every two years, when an Olympics convenes, its organizers harness billions of dollars to make sure the entire affair is tightly, carefully scripted, clearing the way for one realm — and one realm only — to be genuinely unpredictable: the athletes' performances and, by extension, the results of the events in which they compete. Be it drugging or diplomatic incidents, bad behavior or political upheaval, the event rarely unfurls in exactly the way the International Olympic Committee so fervently hopes. “This isn’t a story that fits our society’s desire to have complete historical context by the time we refresh our phones,” NBC’s Mike Tirico said a week into Japan's fourth Olympic Games.

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Sunday, August 8

    Brittney Griner scored 30 points, and the United States won its seventh straight gold medal in women’s basketball, beating Japan 90-75. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have been part of five of those gold medals. Nobody has played more Olympic games for the U.S. than Taurasi with 38.

  • Olympics-Australia hail Tokyo campaign as balm for pandemic struggles back home

    Australia's Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman hailed his team's record-equalling performance at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, wiping tears from his eyes as he spoke of its impact on people back home - a nation largely in COVID-19 lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-daily-covid-19-2021-record-high-with-millions-lockdown-2021-08-07. The Australian team had won 17 gold medals heading into the final day of action in Tokyo, matching their previous best haul from the 2004 Athens Olympics. Chesterman said the unique circumstances of the first Olympics held during a global pandemic https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/olympics-japan-douse-olympic-flame-games-transformed-by-pandemic-drama-2021-08-07 would make their achievements even more memorable.

  • How Angi is growing its brand to attract homeowners and professionals

    Angi CEO, Oisin Hanrahan,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Angi Services Q2 earnings and how the company plans to continue its growth streak by fully investing in the brand of Angi to connect homeowners and professionals with the right services and opportunities.

  • Olympics-Japan ends Tokyo 2020 with record medal haul

    Japan concluded the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a record haul of 27 gold medals, far exceeding the previous high of 16 at the 2000 Athens Olympics. Mitsugi Ogata, general manager for Japan's national delegation, lauded the athletes on Sunday, saying he was "happy we could deliver some uplifting news". That includes medals in surfing and climbing and a gold for Tokyo local Yuto Horigome https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/skateboarding-horigome-wins-first-olympic-gold-skateboarding-2021-07-25 in skateboarding - all three among sports that made their Olympics debut in Tokyo.

  • Tom Daley Just Won Another Olympic Medal, Says He's Not Retiring Yet

    He is now the first British diver to win four times at the Olympics.

  • USA medal count at Tokyo Olympics: Full list of every medal for Team USA at Summer Games

    The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.

  • U.S. rallies to top China in Tokyo Olympics gold medal tally

    A final day flurry of golds pushed Team USA to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo Games.

  • U.S. wins first ever women's indoor volleyball gold

    The United States had never won gold in indoor women's volleyball ... until Sunday in Tokyo.

  • Olympics medals table: Who’s winning Tokyo 2020 so far?

    China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five

  • Day 15 Olympic roundup: New USA dynasty, impressive results for track and hoops

    Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.

  • Massive cycling crash takes out 7 athletes, including defending champ

    This was frightening.

  • Watch Gregg Popovich do defensive shuffles after gold medal win

    Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.

  • WATCH: Team USA Wins 4x400m Relay Gold in Final Track Event

    It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.

  • Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Bruce Springsteen, wins Olympic silver medal with US equestrian team

    "They're sending me pictures in their USA gear," Jessica Springsteen told reporters in Tokyo about her parents Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa.

  • American women's indoor volleyball team's first Olympic gold helps U.S. clinch top medals spot

    The U.S. women's indoor volleyball team beat Brazil in three straight sets to win their Olympic final game and clinch Team USA the Tokyo Games' top spot for gold medals on Sunday. Of note: The 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 win marked the first ever Olympic gold medal for the U.S. women's indoor volleyball team. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: An emotional volleyball head coach Karch Kiraly, himself a three-time Olympic gold medal winner, said

  • Knockout punch: Brazil's Sousa takes gold on spectacular KO

    Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.