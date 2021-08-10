Factbox-Auction set to settle British inhaler company Vectura's future

·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: Undated handout image of a Vectura manufacturing facility

(Reuters) - The fate of British inhaled treatments maker Vectura is set to be decided by a rare head-to-head auction https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britains-takeover-regulator-intervenes-battle-drugmaker-vectura-2021-08-09 where private equity firm Carlyle and tobacco giant Philip Morris will battle it out with new bids.

The UK's Takeover Panel stepped in to break the impasse a day after Philip Morris raised its offer for Vectura to 165 pence per share, valuing the company at 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion).

Carlyle and Vectura had previously agreed to a sweetened, 155 pence per share proposal last week.

Here is a breakdown of the process and the handful of auctions in the past decade.

HOW DOES THE AUCTION WORK?

The takeover regulator has the power to instigate a formal auction process if two competing bids that have not been declared final remain on the table for the company at the end of the offer period.

If neither Philip Morris nor Carlyle declare their bids final on or before 1600 GMT (1700 BST) on Tuesday, the auction will start on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and run for a period of up to five consecutive business days.

As long as one or both parties submit revised bids, the battle will go on. However, the auction can end earlier than the fifth day if there is a round that draws no new offers.

Parties can either use a default auction procedure or a custom style auction agreed by all parties, such as the rare blind auction that took place in 2018 for pay-television group Sky when Comcast emerged as the winner.

In Vectura's case, its U.S.-based suitors and the British company have agreed on a bespoke auction.

TIE-BREAKER

The biggest difference between Vectura's potential auction and the standard one is the odd/even rule set for the fifth day.

If bidding reaches round five, the party with the lowest offer at that point can only make bids that end in an 'odd,' whole number of pence, while the higher bidder must make an 'even' offer. Fractions are not allowed.

All bids must be higher than the rival's previous proposal. As things stand https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/philip-morris-lifts-bid-uks-vectura-165-pence-per-share-2021-08-08, Carlyle has to bid at 166 pence per Vectura share or more, according to this rule.

This is to ensure that there is no draw and a winner will emerge.

Philip Morris and Carlyle can both submit revised offers on any auction day.

But they can also, with the permission of the panel, decide to publicly announce their bid only if the other party has also submitted a revised offer on that day.

PRECEDENTS

In 2007, the 6.2 billion-pound ($8.1 billion) sale of Anglo-Dutch steelmaker Corus https://www.reuters.com/article/us-corus-tata-idUSSP6946520070201 to India's Tata Steel was settled through a nine-round auction. Tata outbid Brazil's CSN.

Since the Corus sale, the panel tweaked its rules to run a five-round process.

In September 2018, Comcast outbid Rupert Murdoch's Fox with a 30.6 billion pounds winning offer for Sky https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sky-m-a-auction-idUSKCN1M20U2 after a single-day, three-round auction.

In July of 2019, Macquarie-backed MEIF 6 Fibre bought British telecoms company KCOM https://www.reuters.com/article/us-kcom-group-m-a-macquarie-idUSKCN1U7282 in a deal worth 627 million pounds, ending a bidding war with a UK pension fund in a standard auction.

In February this year, G4S suitor GardaWorld backed out on day one of default auctioning, making its offer final. Allied won the British security firm's backing https://www.reuters.com/article/us-g4s-m-a-gardaworld-idUSKBN2AM0J3 as its offer was the higher one outside of the auction.

SOURCE: Reuters reporting, company releases, Takeover Panel

($1 = 0.7216 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir and Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Breaks Key Resistance as Market Health Improves on Institutional Demand

    "There seems to be a shift in the sentiment in the market compared to a few months back," said hedge fund executive director Ulrik Lykke.

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Crash on Long Liquidation

    Yields continue to rise

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Sony’s Funimation Closes $1.2B Crunchyroll Acquisition From AT&T, Plans to Create Single Anime Service

    AT&T has officially divested Crunchyroll, closing the sale of the anime business to Sony’s Funimation group — bringing together two erstwhile competitors under the Sony umbrella. The telco, looking for every opportunity to pay down its debt, sold Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion in cash paid at closing by Funimation Global Group, a joint venture between […]

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Crude Awakening: Oil Slides To Four-Month Low, Indicating Possible Economic Fears

    The week begins with Wall Street vacillating between signs of an improving economy and worries about the Delta variant. This morning, the bias seems to be a bit lower. Maybe that’s in part because of a sharp decline in crude prices to the lowest level since May, below $66 a barrel. Weaker crude demand could indicate worries about falling economic growth both here and in China, where new virus cases are starting to rise. Some of the so-called “horsemen of risk” moved in a bearish direction, with

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Set to Open Slightly Down

    FEATURE Here’s what you need to know to navigate the markets today. • U.S. stocks are set to open Monday slightly down. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were flat, while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.

  • Technical Assessment: Bullish in the Intermediate-Term

    Year-to-date sector leadership remains with the rotation favorites of early 2021. With the long bond spiking from 0.9% at year-end 2020 to 1.75% by the end of the first quarter, growth favorites retreated. But investors wanted to remain invested in equities in a reopening economy, and rotational favorites filled the void.

  • The Best Robo-Advisors Right Now: Barron’s Ranking

    The meme-stock craze is a long-term win for the robos. Here’s our annual ranking of the best providers.

  • Why Did Bitcoin Surge Above $45K?

    Teddy Fusaro, the president of crypto asset manager Bitwise, discusses his analysis and outlook for bitcoin as it rallied above $45,000. Plus, his take on market reactions to the US infrastructure bill. "It doesn't look great for what the short-term results are going to be of the effect of this lobbying effort, but it's impossible to ignore that the cryptocurrency community now has a voice," Fusaro said.

  • Amazon, top Indian seller Cloudtail end relationship amid regulatory heat

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and one of its biggest sellers in India, Cloudtail, have decided to end their relationship, they said on Monday, following years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers that the seller received preferential treatment. A joint venture between Amazon and India's Catamaran that controlled Cloudtail was coming up for renewal on May 19, 2022, and the two sides said in a joint statement they had mutually decided not to extend it beyond that date. The decision comes after a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/3xyz8er in February based on Amazon documents showed the U.S. company had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, including Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws.

  • Is the Cryptocurrency Bear Market Over?

    For years, Chinese investors had been some of the biggest drivers of the cryptocurrency bull market. In fact, citizens are only allowed to purchase $50,000 worth of foreign currencies every year, so shifting hard-earned money abroad through cryptocurrencies became a no-brainer. For example, let's say Chinese tech billionaire Chen wishes to transfer $48 million to the Cayman Islands via a cryptocurrency known as the send-me-now (SMN) coin.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Pulls Back After Strong Move

    GBP/USD is testing the resistance at 1.3885.