Fact or Fiction: Vols don't recruit home state well enough

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Chris Morris choosing Texas A&M is another example of the Vols not recruiting their home state well enough.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Farrell’s take: FACT. Chris Morris is listed as a commit for Texas A&M out of Arkansas, but he's from Memphis and played much of his high school football in Tennessee. When you look at guys like Tee Higgins, Jacoby Stevens, Jacob Phillips and Cade Mays having success for teams battling for the national title, it makes you wonder what the Vols look like if they kept all of these players in-state.

Tennessee did a good job recruiting out-of-state and landing some key in-state commitments under Butch Jones, but too many top prospects are still getting out of the state. And the talent in Tennessee is growing each year.

Gorney’s take: FACT. Tennessee is not doing a good job of keeping top players in-state and other teams are taking advantage - some that are in as big of a mess as the Vols. It’s not just Higgins who goes to Clemson or Mays who flips to Georgia. Look at somebody like Trey Knox, who could have been a huge asset in the Vols’ passing attack last cycle and he went to Arkansas. With Morris out of the state rankings, the top player now is four-star DE Reggie Grimes and it looks like he’s going to South Carolina, hardly a program that’s been killing it on the field in recent seasons. Tennessee has a lot of tradition and history and a great game-day environment, but the kids in the state seem to want out until the Vols can prove they’re a winner.

2. Antonio Alfano can still have a big college career.

Zhsgxlbeqvtbv8f5l5dv

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Farrell’s take: FACT. Antonio Alfano, a five-star defensive tackle from the 2019 class, is not listed on the Alabama online roster and has reportedly entered the transfer portal. The talented defensive lineman was in the news recently for "quitting" according to head coach Nick Saban and now it looks like Alfano will never suit up for the Tide. Saban doesn't like quitters, we all know that, and I don't think this relationship can be repaired.



Alfano was reportedly having some personal issues regarding a family illness and homesickness, so it wouldn't be a shock to see him end up at Rutgers. His short stay in Tuscaloosa appears over, but I still think he can have a big career.

Gorney’s take: FACT. The saga around Alfano is disappointing because he had the talent to be a superstar at Alabama, but whatever the case may be his time in Tuscaloosa is done now. That’s still OK because some of the best players in college football at almost every position are transfers who get a fresh start.

If he wants to be closer to home, Rutgers could make sense but Maryland isn’t far away and neither is Penn State. There are options for someone as talented as Alfano and I still expect him to have a great college career.

