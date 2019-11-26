Fact or Fiction: Utah should be ranked ahead of Alabama

B6hnykdb8my7anxj5rbs

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

MORE FACT OR FICTION: Tom Herman should be on the hot seat

1. Penn State fans should want to move on from James Franklin.

AP Images

Farrell’s take: FICTION. A small group of Penn State fans seem to want James Franklin to move on and take the USC or Florida State jobs if offered despite his success at Penn State. And that’s crazy. Franklin has Penn State in the playoff discussion every year or two and recruiting is going very well. I get the frustration at seeing Ohio State continue to dominate the division and get much of the attention, but be careful what you wish for people. Franklin is doing a great job.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I got a call from my brother early in the Ohio State game and he asked me if Franklin should be fired if Penn State lost. I should have just hung up the phone, but instead I yelled at him for five minutes. Franklin has been one of the best coaches in the country and is turning Penn State into a hot destination for elite recruits while also keeping the history and tradition that is so important to the school and fan base. He’s done a masterful job. USC could be an interesting - and easier - job but fans should be adoring Franklin for the job he’s doing there.

2. Utah should be ranked ahead of Alabama.

Fv4cmf6ue48u95spt5dr

AP Images

