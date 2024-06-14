Fact or Fiction: USC QB Miller Moss will be in the Heisman conversation

Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson is joined by Jason Suchomel of OrangeBloods.com, Mark Passwaters of AggieYell.com and Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

*****

*****

1. Miller Moss will be in Heisman discussion at some point in 2024

Young: FACT. With a major caveat. Honestly, I could have answered this either way for a number of reasons — Miller Moss has played one full game, USC is getting its first look at a Big Ten schedule, there are real offensive line questions — but the biggest reason to say fiction here would be USC’s schedule. The Trojans’ have a front-loaded gauntlet that includes LSU (in Las Vegas), reigning national champion Michigan on the road, Wisconsin, a road game at Minnesota and then Penn State. Moss could put up great stats in those games, but if the Trojans are 3-3 (including a home game with Utah State) he is not going to be a Heisman contender regardless of numbers. So why am I saying fact despite that? Well, it would be foolish to outright dismiss any Lincoln Riley QB as a Heisman contender considering he’s coached three winners and a runner-up.

Moss threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns against a solid Louisville defense in his lone career start. He knows Riley’s offense inside and out and has the coach’s trust. And he’s got a dynamic corps of receivers with second-year talents Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane all primed to breakout. I believe the numbers will be there for Moss, and while I could certainly see that potential 3-3 (or worse) start out of the gate, I’m also bullish on the defense being much better with a new staff and some key additions and think it’s very possible USC surprises people this year. If the Trojans are 4-2 or better through those first six games, the schedule is a lot more conducive the second half and Moss could at least get himself in the conversation.

If we’re betting whether he’s a Heisman finalist or not, I’d have to bet no. But as the questions stands — will Moss be in the Heisman discussion at some point — I’ll say a tempered yes.

Levenson: FICTION. I actually have confidence in Miller Moss being a legitimate quarterback for Lincoln Riley. I was sold after the bowl game that saw him toss six touchdowns. But as Young mentions, I don't think the Trojans' record will support any potential Heisman talk. While he will likely put up numbers, USC faces a brutal schedule.

Facing LSU and Michigan in the first three weeks could see them start 1-2 and that would likely limit any Heisman talk that could come no matter the numbers he's putting up. That along with Wisconsin and traveling to Minnesota, that will be a feeling USC will have to get comfortable with on the fly. There are enough games on the schedule even after that could thwart any hype for USC or their individual efforts.

*****

2. Texas should be considered a favorite to win the SEC

Suchomel: FICTION. I was really close to going with fact on this one but that seems a bit ambitious and maybe a bit overconfident in year one. Would it surprise me if the Longhorns won the league in their first year? Absolutely not. Texas has a talented roster and experience at key positions, especially quarterback. But this will be a major step up in competition from week to week so Texas will have to be laser-focused. I'd probably go with Georgia as the favorite, with Texas a close second.

Levenson: FACT. I may be tip-toeing the line of semantics here, but that's OK. If I were to pick "the" favorite to win the SEC in 2024, Texas would not be the choice, but "a" favorite, I will go with yes. I consider Texas to be a top-three team in the SEC at this time, even with its lack of experience in the conference. The schedule is favorable with really only two, maybe three impactful games within conference. And only one of those is in a true road atmosphere. Texas will host Georgia, face Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, and will go to College Station to face Texas A&M. I see Texas going likely 2-1 in those games. And I don't see a loss anywhere else on the schedule. If the Longhorns go 11-1 heading into the postseason, that veteran roster should be live for anything that follows.

*****

3. Noah Thomas will emerge as Texas A&M's top receiver target in 2024.

Passwaters: FACT. I was tempted to say Jahdae Walker, and newcomer Cyrus Allen looks good, but the reality is that Conner Weigman has a rapport with Noah Thomas. Both were slowed by injuries last season, but in the only two games they played together, Thomas had 10 catches for 112 yards -- and four touchdowns. Texas A&M's 2022 class has taken a lot of flack, but these two are two guys who can draw a lot of positive attention this year.

Levenson. FICTION. As fantastic of an athlete the former four-star Thomas is, it might be too hard to ignore what Jahdae Walker did in his first year with the program. His 590 yards was second-best on the team in 2023 behind only Ainias Smith, who moved on to the NFL. A big stat that makes me think Walker will be a heavy influence this upcoming season is that the Aggies were 6-3 in games he played, while they were 1-3 in games he did not appear. I see Thomas being a legitimate second option that will be a big play contender, while Walker will be the first option and finish with more targets and catches.

