Fact or Fiction: Tom Herman should be on the hot seat

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Tom Herman should be on the hot seat.

V2ltvvwbwdxrsxk4lmsf

Farrell’s take: FACT. Just last week, I was saying Herman still had Texas moving in the right direction and I do believe that is the case in recruiting at least. But another loss makes the Longhorns 6-5, the same record as Tennessee but with much more talent. And let’s face it, they have a lot more talent than Baylor and still lost by two touchdowns. The heat should be raised on Herman now and he will have to make some staff changes. If those don’t work and we see a season like this again next year, he should be gone. This is puzzling. I thought he was a great fit.

Gorney’s take: FACT. When Herman smashed his bare head against a player wearing a helmet in the pre-game leading up to Baylor on Saturday afternoon, he didn’t look like a fired-up coach trying to inspire his team. He looked like a third-rate high school coach trying to pull out some motivational tactic he got at some bad coaching clinic. It was embarrassing to say the least.



What was even worse was his team’s loss to Baylor, where Herman called a timeout with five seconds left so the Longhorns could score a touchdown and make the defeat a little less worse. Texas - Texas! - has the same record as Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, Cal and others. And this is with one of the best quarterbacks in college football in Sam Ehlinger.



Of course Herman should be on the hot seat. Why is Herman some irreplaceable coaching genius? Because of a couple good years at Houston? Give me a break. If it wasn’t for Charlie Strong’s disastrous tenure at Texas, Herman would already be on the hottest seat in college football.

2. Miami recruiting will suffer after this season.

Ahpvipbylj41iv8osgyc

