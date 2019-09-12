Fact or Fiction: Texas, Week 3 upsets, Joe Burrow

Abr762cvxmlavjcceylv

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Texas is not ready for prime time.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. A close loss to a top-five team from the SEC is not indicative of anything despite what Texas haters may think. Yes, the Longhorns fell short against LSU and struggled on defense, but the talent is certainly there to give Oklahoma all it can handle in the Big 12 and even make a playoff run if things go perfectly. Texas is a year away from winning the Big 12, but the Longhorns are showing great improvement and are a national player.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. This speaks more to how much I like LSU this season because I think the Tigers are a legitimate playoff contender. After watching all the top teams in the country, I would rank Texas seventh in the country right now ahead of Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida, Michigan and Utah. The Longhorns have one of the best quarterbacks in the country, some talented receivers and a defense that is really good despite giving up lots of points in a shootout this past weekend. Playoff contender this year? Probably not. But coach Tom Herman has Texas going in the right direction.

2. Two ranked teams will fall this weekend.

Farrell’s take: FACT. There aren’t a ton of great matchups between ranked teams this week, but there are some tough games. Virginia could lose to Florida State (believe it or not), USC could lose to BYU, Iowa could lose to Iowa State and so on. We will see quite a few upsets this weekend actually.

Gorney’s take: FACT. This is one of those weekends where there aren’t a lot of great matchups but it could get really tricky for a lot of teams to make things interesting on the national scene. USC could lose at BYU. Houston is a team that could win a shootout with Washington State. Maryland/Temple might even get interesting. I also think Iowa/Iowa State, Arizona State/Michigan State and Florida State/Virginia are ones to watch. One thing we know: College football is never boring so upsets are going to happen.

