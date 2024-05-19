Fact or Fiction: Texas is the front-runner for five-star Dakorien Moore

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is joined by national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman, Jason Suchomel of Orangebloods.com and Jed May of UGASports.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. After Dakorien Moore's decommitment from LSU, Texas is now the front-runner to land him.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Gorney’s take: FACT. I don’t want to say it’s a guarantee yet especially since Ohio State has done so incredibly well with wide receivers and Oregon could make a compelling case when he’s up there but Texas is absolutely looking the best right now. A source who would know the situation told me that the Longhorns are very strong and that this has been in motion for a little while as the Duncanville, Texas standout looks to play less than three hours from home.

Suchomel’s take: FACT. There was some thought even before Dakorien Moore officially opened up his recruitment that Texas would be his eventual destination. Early in the spring, people who are friendly with Moore were pretty open with their opinions that he would eventually flip to Texas and it was just a matter of when. A recent trip to Ohio State and upcoming official visits could shake things up but I think it’s safe to label Texas as the leader right now.

2. Isaiah Gibson is visiting Georgia this weekend. USC should be very concerned about it.

Paul Strelow/Rivals.com

Gorney’s take: FACT. USC did a phenomenal job getting Isaiah Gibson’s commitment during his visit in March but Georgia did something smart: They didn’t pressure these locals guys and compel them to flip immediately. Coach Kirby Smart and his staff showed love, continued to show attention and keep bringing them to campus to see everything the Bulldogs have to offer. Recruiting isn’t won in March, it’s a long game to signing day and Georgia looks like it could flip Gibson and others.

May’s take: FACT. Gibson is making his way to Athens for the annual Scavenger Hunt, one of Georgia’s top recruiting weekends of the year. He has said in recent weeks that Georgia is on him as hard as ever. In addition, the Bulldogs will host Gibson for his official visit two weeks from now. Georgia getting him back on campus twice in such a short span should be a major worry for the Trojans.

3. It's now a two-team race between Ohio State and Clemson for David Sanders Jr.

Rivals.com

Gorney’s take: FACT. This feels like a two-team race until Georgia or some other team can jump back in there. The five-star offensive tackle from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day had an awesome visit to Ohio State recently so the Buckeyes are definitely up there but Clemson is closer to home, the family loves the recruiting relationship there and it’s been a school he has heavily considered for so long. Visits will be important and this weekend’s trip back to Athens cannot be ignored but Ohio State and Clemson are on top and then everything else is playing catch up.

Friedman’s take: FICTION. Calling it a two-team race for David Sanders is premature. The five-star offensive tackle is set to return to Georgia this weekend and the Bulldogs have always done a good job with Sanders and his family while they're on campus. Ohio State has made a very strong push for Sanders in the last two months and Clemson is his childhood favorite but official visits will tell the real story of his recruitment when all is said and done. Tennessee is a major contender for Sanders and the Vols did a nice job with him when he visited on back to back weekend last month. Clemson gets Sanders for an official visit on May 31 followed by Georgia (June 7), Tennessee (June 14), Alabama (June 18) and Ohio State (June 21).

