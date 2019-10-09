Fact or Fiction: TEs Gilbert, Washington will end up in SEC

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. The two five-star tight ends, Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington, will end up in the SEC.

Farrell’s take: FACT. The SEC gets stronger, as right now I see Gilbert heading to Alabama and Washington heading to Georgia. Clemson could pull the upset for Gilbert after a great visit, and Miami could be in there for Washington if he visits because of the Las Vegas connection, but Washington is either Georgia or Florida right now. These two athletic freaks will only make the SEC more dangerous.

Gorney’s take: FACT. I see both ending up in the SEC, although I’m never going to count out Clemson as the Tigers are making a late push for Gilbert and he seems to be listening. However, Alabama has turned almost its complete focus in landing Gilbert and the Crimson Tide probably lead in his recruitment. I wouldn’t completely count out Tennessee, either, for either one of them because the opportunity is massive there, but I’d predict Washington ends up at Georgia. Florida is moving up fast, though, because he had a great trip to Gainesville over the weekend.

2. The Vols are being hurt the most in recruiting by an awful season.

AP Images

Farrell’s take: FACT. While Miami and Florida State aren’t having great years by their standards, they are still recruiting well. Tennessee is falling out of grace for some big names it seems. The aforementioned Gilbert has them down on his list, Rakim Jarrett has turned his attention to Alabama as a threat to LSU and Reggie Grimes seems to be favoring South Carolina. A lot has changed since that loss to Georgia State and it keeps getting worse.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. The invasion of Florida is continuing in the 2020 class and it’s a huge problem for Miami because a ton of top South Florida talent is leaving the state for greener pastures - and the Hurricanes are doing very little on the field to convince top prospects to stay home.



Only one of the top 10 players in the state of Florida is committed to Miami and that’s a huge problem. Last recruiting cycle, no one in the top 12 signed with the Hurricanes. The performance against Virginia Tech last weekend won’t help. Florida State is in the same boat - and it doesn’t help that the Seminoles are four-touchdown underdogs this weekend. It’s incredible both have top 10 recruiting classes, but I wonder if that will last if the struggles continue.

3. Nick Bosa got his revenge on Baker Mayfield for the loss to OU and flag-planting incident.

