Fact or Fiction: Tennessee's loss, Jalen Hurt's Heisman chances

With recruiting picking back up and the college football season starting, Rivals is introducing a new feature called Fact or Fiction. National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney will tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. The Tennessee loss will kill the Vols' season

Farrell's take: FICTION. I never thought the Vols would make a bowl game this year. At best, I thought they would go .500 in year two under Jeremy Pruitt, so this loss doesn't really change my expectations.



Is it bad? Yes, it's bad and embarrassing since Georgia State could be the worst FBS team in the country. However, my goal for the Vols this year was roster improvement and to teach this team how to respond to adversity - something Butch Jones could never do. This is a great opportunity for Pruitt to weed out the weak and teach this team to respond in a positive manner.



I'm not saying this loss wasn't a bad thing because it certainly was, but it could be a good thing down the road.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. One game does not make a season and there is a lot of football left to be played, but Tennessee has to show serious improvement here in the coming weeks or it’s going to be brutal in Knoxville this season.



Georgia State rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns last weekend. That’s inexcusable. I actually think the Vols win their next two games against BYU and Chattanooga, but then the real tests start with Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Alabama and others. There are a lot of major issues that Tennessee needs to address in the coming weeks, but there is talent on this team and the season is certainly not ruined.

2. More than one current five star will de-commit from his current school.

Farrell's take: FACT. There are a few candidates such as Elias Ricks (LSU), Rakim Jarrett (LSU), Justin Rogers (Kentucky) and Antoine Sampah (LSU), and we all know there could be a shocker here or there. Clemson has a lot of the five-stars committed and they never seem to lose commitments, so you know those appear safe, but the rest you never know. At least one current five star will de-commit, but I have a feeling it could be two or more.

Gorney’s take: FACT. If history is any indication, there will be plenty of de-commitments coming from the five-star ranks in the coming months, especially before the Early Signing Period. Last year, for example, Derek Stingley and Theo Wease both de-committed and then re-committed to the same school. Bru McCoy committed to USC, then left shortly thereafter for Texas, only to return to USC a few weeks later. Daxton Hill committed to Michigan, de-committed and picked Alabama and then de-committed and re-committed to Michigan. It’s the Wild West out there, and there will assuredly be plenty of players backing off their pledges.

3. Jalen Hurts will win the Heisman

