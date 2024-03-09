Fact or Fiction: It's a Red River battle for five-star Jonah Williams

National recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson is joined by Parker Thune of OUInsider.com, national recruiting director Adam Gorney and Mark Passwaters of AggieYell.com to determine whether three statements in the world of recruiting are indeed fact or fiction.

1. Jonah Williams’ recruitment will come down to Oklahoma vs. Texas.

LEVENSON: FICTION. There is a large belief that the Sooners are in the best position as things stand today. And I think it is easy to say that Oklahoma will be one of the favorites until his recruitment is over. Texas has also received buzz as it has ascended back into national prowess. But I think there are some out-of-state programs that can make some noise.

Ohio State is one I think will make a big push for him to join a group of defenders already committed. He will also make a potentially big visit to LSU this weekend, where the coaching staff and history at his position should be appealing. I see one of these out-of-state programs in contention at the end.

THUNE: FICTION. Oklahoma is in the driver’s seat for Williams’ pledge and has been for some time, but I’d bet on the likes of Ohio State or Oregon mounting the biggest challenge for the Sooners. Williams has a robust spring visit list, and that includes stops in Eugene and Columbus.

Ohio State has recruited the secondary exceptionally well in recent years, and it can sell Williams on the opportunity to play alongside Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord. Meanwhile, the Ducks have been a thorn in the Sooners’ side when it comes to safety recruiting in the last few cycles, from Aaron Flowers and Tyler Turner to the infamous Peyton Bowen saga. Texas will have a presence in the process, but I wouldn’t categorize it as the Sooners’ top competition.

2. LSU should feel confident in its ability to hang onto Dakorien Moore.

LEVENSON: FACT. The wide receiver history and production from LSU could hold onto Moore’s commitment alone. His desire to play in LSU’s offense and potentially become next in line of a very strong lineage of college and NFL stars is one of the primary reasons he committed in the first place. But the fact that LSU has a very strong quarterback room in future years, including five-star Bryce Underwood, will help LSU fight off other contenders, Texas likely being the biggest. Schools will come in with NIL, but I believe everything LSU has to offer will outweigh outside pitches.

GORNEY: FACT. Texas is not going away in Moore's recruitment and five-star Duncanville teammate Colin Simmons continues to work on flipping Moore to the Longhorns. But the five-star receiver had every opportunity to pick the Longhorns and he committed to LSU instead. The wide receiver tradition there stands out to Moore and he's joined by Duncanville teammate Caden Durham in Baton Rouge. The Tigers also have landed commitments now from Underwood, RB Harlem Berry and Moore. That's pretty special. Sure, Texas could flip him. But LSU's offense has been incredible as well and Moore wants to play there.

3. Texas A&M is the leader for four-star WR Taz Williams Jr.

LEVENSON: FACT. The new staff in College Station has done a masterful job of making Williams feel like a priority. He has a completely new feeling on the Aggies compared with the previous staff in place. Staying close to home and at a program with the prominence of Texas A&M will fit perfectly into what Williams wants. There are some out-of-state programs such as USC, Michigan and Ohio State that will have chances to impress on official visits, but the Aggies have a nice lead as we enter the spring.

PASSWATERS: FACT. Williams is an interesting case because of ties to the Midwest, but he really hit it off fast with Mike Elko and receivers coach Holmon Wiggins. Good relationships mean a lot, and could give the Aggies an edge.

