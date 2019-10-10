Fact or Fiction: Pryor at ND, Auburn's Derrick Brown, more

B6hnykdb8my7anxj5rbs

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

*****

*****

1) Isaiah Pryor will have an instant impact at Notre Dame.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Okay, he hasn’t even decided to transfer to Notre Dame, but everyone is excited about the Buckeyes' transfer and former Rivals100 defensive back visiting South Bend this weekend. And if he decides to head to Notre Dame, he will jump into a great depth situation at safety. Pryor has a ton of talent and is a hard worker who just didn’t work out as expected at Ohio State but a second chance at ND would be the perfect fit.



Gorney’s take: FICTION. I think Pryor would be an excellent addition to Notre Dame’s secondary and this could be a huge visit weekend for him, but until he at least makes a commitment to the Irish, I can’t state this as a fact. It is looking good for Notre Dame, though, since when Pryor was in high school the Irish were one of his frontrunners. I know a lot of other schools are trying to get him on campus before he makes a decision and he’s from the Southeast, so I’m sure a lot of ACC and SEC powers are trying to make a move before he makes a pledge.



*****

2) Auburn's Derrick Brown is the best defender in college football.

Klrhqubuva3pojatj1t6

