Fact or Fiction: Ohio State will blow out Penn State

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Ohio State will blow out Penn State.

Yn8jdzau22zt7upwk5fv

AP Images

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Based on the two rosters you’d think Ohio State would take this one big with four- and five-stars everywhere for the Buckeyes and Penn State having lost to an inferior, on paper, Minnesota.



But hold on. The Buckeyes haven't really been tested this year and this Nittany Lions defense is awfully good. A lot will depend on how the Penn State offense performs and if Sean Clifford can hang with Justin Fields. This could be a sloppy, ugly game and the first real challenge for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will win, but it won't be a blowout.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. It wouldn’t shock me if this game ends 42-17 Ohio State, but the history of this series is not one of blowouts. Penn State is going to come into this game looking to prove a point and if the Nittany Lions can find a way to win then they’ll be in the College Football Playoff hunt again.



Ohio State has blown everybody out, but the competition has been weak and this will be by far the most athletic defense the Buckeyes have faced yet. Minnesota killed Penn State’s secondary and the same could happen again, but my prediction is that this game will be close into the fourth quarter.

2. Eno Benjamin's NFL Draft stock is trending down.

