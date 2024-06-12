Fact or Fiction: Missouri is fading with tight end Chase Loftin

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith is joined by national recruiting director Adam Gorney, Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou.com and Jon McNamara of BadgerBlitz.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

*****

1. Nathaniel Marshall has the most to gain of any defender at the Rivals Five-Star.

Gorney: FACT. Nathaniel Marshall is right on the fringe of five-star status but he doesn't attend many events so seeing him on the biggest national stage this summer against elite competition, this is definitely a big event for the Michigan commit. The Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick standout has an awesome frame and NFL teams will fall in love with him because of his size and playmaking ability, plus his physical tools. But we've just needed to see him more. He's coming to Jacksonville and we'll see how he does against some of the best offensive tackles in the country and then adjust his ranking – if necessary – from there.

Smith: FACT. It’s going to be massive to see Marshall in person. We don’t get to see him much at all doing national events so this will be an important evaluation point for our staff. Not only do we get to see him but get to see him going up some of the best offensive linemen in the country. That will provide a great opportunity to see him against top-notch competition. He’s got a real shot to jump into the five-star discussion.

*****

2. Missouri is fading with tight end Chase Loftin.

DeArmond: FICTION. I don't really think fading is a fair term to use. That indicates they were ahead of everyone else to begin with. If that's true, I think it's only because they had the first visit. I don't know that Missouri's position with Chase Loftin has changed a ton. He said very positive things after his visit to Mizzou two weeks ago and then said very positive things after his visit to Florida State last weekend. I'd think he'll say positive things after his visits to Texas A&M and Nebraska too. Missouri may very well not get him, but I don't think he's ever been considered a heavy lean to end up in Columbia or anything.

Smith: FACT. Maybe it’s a technicality here but Mizzou certainly shouldn’t feel great about it’s position with Loftin at the moment. His visit was enjoyable a couple weeks ago and the four-star was very positive about the trip. However, the trip to Florida State last weekend set the bar and the Seminoles have become a real darkhorse candidate here.

Also, he’s still got trips to take with Texas A&M this weekend and Nebraska gets the final visit. It might have been better for the Tigers to get him on campus last but I have a hard time seeing him ending up in Columbia right now.

3. Wisconsin is now the program to beat for Eugene Hilton Jr.

McNamara: FACT. Wisconsin has been the most consistent school involved in Eugene Hilton Jr.'s recruitment, and the Badgers hosted the four-star talent this past weekend for an official visit. By all accounts, UW knocked it out the park, and Hilton Jr. has connected very well with first-year position coach Kenny Guiton since he arrived in Madison. But Wisconsin received more good news when Hilton Jr. told Rivals.com on Sunday that he would likely not be taking any more officials this month. A trip this upcoming weekend to Georgia was previously on the table.

"I don't have anything else planned for June yet," Hilton Jr. said. "I think this is probably my last stop before the start of the season. Things could change but that's the plan right now.

"As far as a commitment, maybe sometime in July or early August. The main thing for me is to commit to my senior season and give my teammates all that I have. I want to be locked into that and not worry about recruiting. So I'll probably commit by early August."

The Badgers are the current FutureCast leader, and all signs point to Hilton Jr. adding his name to UW’s commit list in the next few weeks. If Georgia, Clemson or Michigan turn up the heat, that could change the recruiting outlook. But right now, Wisconsin is absolutely the team to beat.

Smith: FACT. Hilton’s recruitment has taken some twists and turns since the winter. It appeared that Georgia was the clear leader and many thought he’d end up in Athens by now. The process continued to play out and other programs got involved. However, the Badgers have always been a constant in his recruitment.

Wisconsin has done a fantastic job being consistent, showing Hilton how they’d feature him and he loves the people in Madison. It’s also intriguing to him to be part of a program that is on the rise under coach Luke Fickell. My FutureCast is on the Badgers and he could be on the commit list soon.

