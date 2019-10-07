Fact or Fiction: Miami is in big trouble

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

TAKE TWO: Can Georgia flip Tank Bigsby from Auburn?

1. Florida helped itself the most in recruiting this weekend.

Farrell’s take: FACT. The Gators' win over Auburn was obviously nationally televised and the atmosphere at The Swamp could be seen on TV and in person for all the recruits in attendance. Florida sent a message to the recruiting world that it is a legit national title contender and a power in the SEC with the win and, as usual, the fan base was awesome. I can’t think of a better show for recruits this past weekend.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. There is no question Florida had a lot of elite players on campus for the Auburn win and it was a tremendous atmosphere, but I’m going to give Ohio State the edge for this question. Four-star quarterback CJ Stroud was in attendance even before getting an offer and he could end up as one of the best QBs in this class. Plus, the Buckeyes had a bunch of top 2021 prospects at the game they have to love how Ohio State is playing. A big win over Michigan State and a chance to see coach Ryan Day moving this program in an even more elite direction, that’s really impressive.

2. Miami is in big trouble.

Farrell’s take: FACT.Quarterback Jarren Williams is not the solution, N’Kosi Perry looked solid but he’s proven he’s not the answer either and Tate Martell is apparently never going to be a full-time quarterback again. A 42-35 home loss, albeit an exciting one, to a Virginia Tech team coming off a bad loss to Duke, is a bad sign. The defense, thought to be the strength of the team, looked horrible. There don’t seem to be many great skill players as has been a recent trend and recruiting will only take a hit this year with a poor season. It’s early for Manny Diaz and his staff but things don’t look great.

Gorney’s take: FACT. I would echo a lot of the things said above but I just can’t believe that Miami looked so unprepared and so bad early in this game as Williams threw three interceptions so quickly and he only had seven attempts before being replaced. Virginia Tech took full advantage of those turnovers and went up 28-0 midway through the second quarter. I appreciate Miami’s attempt at a comeback and that showed heart but the Hokies are a mess and made Miami look even worse. The Hurricanes have so much talent all over the field but especially at wide receiver and nobody is really doing all that much. It’s disappointing to see.

