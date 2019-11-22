Fact or Fiction: Matt Rhule is leader for coach of the year

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Matt Rhule should be the leader for coach of the year.

Farrell's take: FACT. I know Baylor blew a huge lead to Oklahoma and guys like Ed Orgeron and Ryan Day are hot names for coach of the year. PJ Fleck has also done an amazing job at Minnesota, but what Rhule has accomplished at Baylor is incredible.



After inheriting a team with little roster talent that was coming off a major sexual assault scandal under Art Briles, Rhule has been amazing. If you told me the 1-11 team from 2017 would be so hot they are hosting College Gameday for their battle against Oklahoma in 2019, I would have told you that you're crazy. Without a doubt, Rhule rules the coach of the year conversation.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. What Rhule has done is simply incredible, and he deserves all the praise in the world, but I still have to lean to Fleck, who has been so impressive as well and he wasn’t exactly handed an elite team by any stretch.



What I like most about how Fleck has built the Golden Gophers over the last couple years is that he’s recruited massive offensive linemen - including some from powerhouse IMG - and then coupled them with a developing quarterback and great receivers. He’s building a powerhouse at Minnesota and my guess is that they have more staying power than Baylor over the next few years.

2. Chuba Hubbard should be higher on the Heisman list.

B7henrqldqd8n8cky690

Farrell's take: FACT. Hubbard, not Jonathan Taylor, leads the nation in rushing and he should put up a 2,000-yard season for Oklahoma State this year. Running backs are devalued in the Heisman talk, especially with all the good quarterbacks out there this season, but the Canadian star deserves more props. Not enough people know about him. That's the problem.

Gorney’s take: FACT. Not only is Hubbard leading the nation in rushing yards but he has 263 more than Taylor, 391 more than Clemson’s Travis Etienne and nearly 700 more than Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, which is just mind-boggling. If Oklahoma State had more national exposure or played more games in prime time then more people would know about Hubbard. But flip on the Cowboys sometime and watch him play, because it’s really exciting.

