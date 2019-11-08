Fact or Fiction: LSU will break through this weekend vs. Bama

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. LSU will break through and beat Alabama this weekend.

Nhu1afsvoqldfvoqqh2z

AP

Farrell’s take: FICTION. LSU is much improved. Joe Burrow is the real deal. The LSU offense is beyond dangerous. But Alabama is still going to win.



With Tua Tagovailoa back and a solid rushing attack led by a great offensive line Alabama can control the tempo of this game. That’s right, I’m talking about the Alabama running game being the key to victory. Tua will get his numbers and the wide receivers will make a huge impact, but in the end it will be Alabama wearing out the LSU defense for a shootout win.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Alabama has been waiting for this game for numerous reasons. So much talk has been about LSU this season, so much talk has been about Burrow this season, so much talk has been about Ed Orgeron this season and the revamped LSU offense and whether the Tigers are starting to take over the SEC. Well, Alabama is still Alabama, they have more five- and four-stars all over the field and in a contest between Nick Saban and Orgeron I’m going with Saban. Crimson Tide by 10 is my guess.

2. Minnesota will upset Penn State.

Rpykbmvi5qpuzmkxgvaf

AP

Farrell’s take: FICTION. I love what PJ Fleck is doing at Minnesota and their offense is hard to handle with that huge offensive line and talented receivers. But Penn State is one of the teams in the country with the most balance on offense and defense and Sean Clifford is the best quarterback no one talks about. Penn State remains undefeated and actually blows out the Gophers.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I don’t think Penn State is going to blow out Minnesota because the Golden Gophers’ offense has a lot of excellent parts - 1,700 pounds on the offensive line, talented running backs and great receivers, but the Nittany Lions are not overlooking this opponent. In 1999, Minnesota came in and upset second-ranked Penn State in Beaver Stadium. PSU beat writers have been writing about it all week. My guess is that Penn State goes in focused, overwhelms a Minnesota team that hasn’t played good competition yet and wins handsomely.

