Fact or Fiction: LSU can beat Alabama

B6hnykdb8my7anxj5rbs

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

TAKE TWO: Does Oregon have a shot of keeping Kelee Ringo out West?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

1. Georgia recruiting will take a hit with loss to South Carolina.

Jkycoytxpackhiqgqtgg

AP Images

Farrell’s take: FICTION. One game won’t hurt the recruiting roll that Georgia is on, but it certainly doesn’t help. However, Kirby Smart and his staff are elite recruiters and tons of top 2020 and 2021 prospects are interested. In fact, aside from Clemson, Georgia finished as strong as anyone. Now coaching up that talent is a different story.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. The idea that players drop schools over one loss - even a surprise one like this - is completely overrated and rarely happens. More than anything, elite recruits see an opportunity to come in and make an immediate impact. There’s no excuse for that loss, though, as South Carolina was hanging on by a thread at quarterback and Georgia has former five-stars and high four-stars all over the field. Smart got outcoached in a big way, but recruiting won’t take a dip at all.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

2. This LSU team can beat Alabama.

Nxjea4lxyh8lg6j1epyq

AP Images

Farrell’s take: FACT. This is a brand new LSU team offensively and the Tigers look so sharp and focused, they will give the Alabama Crimson Tide everything they can handle. Florida’s defense is very good and LSU went right through them and Alabama has some defensive deficiencies for a change. It will be a shootout and close game and LSU has me believing.

Story continues

Gorney’s take: FACT. Farrell is finally coming around to my way of thinking. I’ve harped about LSU’s new offense being the real thing for weeks and that it would have a snowball effect where success would only build upon itself. We saw that Saturday night in a big way. Florida’s defense is outstanding and yet LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was near-perfect, the rushing attack kicked in and the Tigers have legitimate weapons at receiver.



The biggest factor when thinking about the LSU-Alabama game is that LSU’s secondary is the only one who can match up with Alabama’s elite receivers. I would suspect it’s going to be a shootout and LSU can definitely win like that.

Read More