Fact or fiction?: At least two struggling SEC football coaches will be fired
Alabama and Georgia are on a collision course for Atlanta, while the hot seat smolders elsewhere in the South, and at least one SEC quarterback has a chance at the Heisman Trophy.
These next four weeks leading up to Selection Sunday are about to get really, really interesting.
No SEC coaches have been fired, but the coaching carousel is begging to begin its motion. On the playoff front, Georgia, Alabama and dark-horse Ole Miss remain in the mix.
LSU's Jayden Daniels for Heisman? Don't forget Georgia's Carson Beck. (A couple of Pac-12 quarterbacks, plus Florida State's Jordan Travis and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, may have something to day about that.)
On this edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams engage in some fact-or-fiction debates regarding some of the SEC's hottest topics.
Here's how they view the hot seat, the Heisman race and the playoff picture.
LSU's Jayden Daniels will win the Heisman
Adams: FICTION. He'll be a finalist, but won't win, although I'll probably vote for him to win.
Toppmeyer: FICTION. He'll be a finalist.
Georgia's Carson Beck will be a Heisman finalist
Adams: FICTION. Too much competition for the award.
Toppmeyer: FACT. Georgia's schedule will put the spotlight on Beck down the stretch.
Eliah Drinkwitz or Lane Kiffin will be named SEC Coach of the Year
Adams: FICTION. Two words: Nick Saban.
Toppmeyer: FACT. Voters lean toward successful coaches from sleeper teams rather than successful coaches from preseason top-five teams.
Jimbo Fisher will be fired in 2023
Adams: FACT. There's no reason to think Fisher will turn the Aggies around in 2024. Fisher's $77 million buyout is the only reason to keep him. And that's not reason enough for Texas A&M.
Toppmeyer: FACT. What John said.
Sam Pittman will be fired in 2023
Adams: FICTION. Ask me again in 2024.
Toppmeyer: FICTION. A struggling coach usually can play the blame-the-coordinator card one time to prolong his tenure. Pittman played that card by firing Dan Enos. He better get his next offensive coordinator hire right, though.
Zach Arnett will be fired in 2023
Adams: FACT. Fair or not, Arnett was basically an interim coach.
Toppmeyer: FACT. No on-field momentum. No recruiting momentum. A cheap buyout. And an athletics director who didn't fire Arnett. That's a bad combination for Arnett, even if I'm no fan of firing a first-year coach.
There's cause for panic about the Brian Kelly era at LSU
Adams: FICTION. I trust Kelly's track record.
Toppmeyer: FICTION. He overachieved in Year 1. He underachieved in Year 2. That makes for an important Year 3, but I'm not sounding the panic alarm just yet.
If Georgia loses a game, it won't make the College Football Playoff
Adams: FACT. Too many other teams remain in the mix, and Georgia's lack of a marquee nonconference game will backfire.
Toppmeyer: FACT. Another Texas loss and chaos in the Pac-12 would change my opinion, though.
Also in this episode
– Alabama looked lost in Weeks 2 and 3 against Texas and South Florida. The Crimson Tide has come a long way. Jalen Milroe delivered a career-best performance in a pivotal win over LSU, and the defense keeps standing tall in the second half. Alabama must be considered a candidate for the CFP and maybe even the national title. But, would we pick Alabama if it played these playoff contenders on a neutral field? Verdict:
vs. Oregon (Pick Alabama.)
vs. Washington (Pick Alabama.)
vs. Michigan (Pick Michigan.)
vs. Ohio State (Pick Alabama.)
vs. Florida State (Pick Florida State.)
vs. Georgia (Pick Georgia.) ... but ask us again in three weeks.
Week 11 picks!
Picks against the spread:
Alabama (-10.5) at Kentucky
Toppmeyer: Alabama; Adams: Alabama
Tennessee (-1.5) at Missouri
Toppmeyer: Missouri; Adams: Tennessee
Auburn at Arkansas (-2.5)
Toppmeyer: Arkansas; Adams: Arkansas
Florida at LSU (-14)
Toppmeyer: Florida; Adams: Florida
Ole Miss at Georgia (-11.5)
Toppmeyer: Georgia; Adams: Ole Miss
Lock of the week
Toppmeyer: Bowling Green (-7.5) at Kent State; Adams: Michigan (-3.5) at Penn State
Records
Adams: 24-31-2 (2-4 last week); Toppmeyer: 24-32-1 (2-4 last week)
Where to listen to SEC Football Unfiltered
Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. John Adams is the senior columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. You can subscribe to their podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or check out the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Hot seat: Will Jimbo Fisher, Zach Arnett, Sam Pittman be fired? Yes, to 2