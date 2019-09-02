Fact or Fiction: Kelee Ringo, Brock Vandagriff, Shea Patterson

Y7ixuzzynaklcvcff93j

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

With recruiting picking back up and the college football season starting, Rivals is introducing a new feature called Fact or Fiction. National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney will tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Georgia is the team to beat for five-star Kelee Ringo.

Farrell’s take: FACT. You could make a case that this is far from over, but the nation’s No. 2 cornerback seems to be heavily interested in Georgia and sources say they are the team to beat. Ringo likes the idea of playing in the SEC and the chances Georgia has to win a national title. Texas is a real threat as are some others but Georgia is the team to beat.



Gorney’s take: FACT. I was supposed to talk to Ringo at the Honor Bowl Saturday night, but his team was upset by San Diego Cathedral Catholic, so that wasn’t possible. But I’m still pretty certain Georgia is the frontrunner by a wide margin in his recruitment. Ringo has been to Athens numerous times (his mother is a flight attendant for American Airlines so the five-star can travel easily) and he’s grown to love the coaching staff there and the job they do with defensive players. Texas is right there and I’m not going to count out Oregon either, but the Bulldogs hold the lead.

2. Brock Vandagriff is the next Heisman winner at Oklahoma.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. The reason I say fiction here is not because I don’t like Vandagriff’s talent level or his fit in the Oklahoma offense, but honestly what are the chances OU has another Heisman winner at quarterback soon? History doesn’t bode well for them, especially considering the talent at quarterback at other schools and we all know a three- or four-star will probably emerge like Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray did. it’s way too early to say this.

Gorney’s take: FACT. I don’t care about history, I don’t care about really anything else other than this: If Lincoln Riley is still Oklahoma’s coach when Vandagriff is playing in Norman, then he has a better chance than anyone else in the country to win a Heisman Trophy. Jalen Hurts lost his job at Alabama to Tua Tagovailoa (who’s no slouch) and in the season opener for the Sooners, Hurts threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 176 yards and three scores. Vandagriff is an excellent quarterback and Riley might be the best quarterback coach and offensive mind in college football.

