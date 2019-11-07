Fact or Fiction: Joe Burrow will remain dominant against Bama

B6hnykdb8my7anxj5rbs

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Florida State recruiting will suffer in 2020 with coaching change.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Florida State always recruits well, even in transition years because of the brand it has built over the years. The Seminoles will still finish in the top-10 of the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings, even with a few decommitments here and there. And if they land a home run hire like Bob Stoops or someone like that, watch out.

Gorney’s take: FACT. Florida State has already seen a few decommitments leading up to or around the Willie Taggart firing. That could continue to be a problem if Florida and Miami try to pick off some in-state prospects or if programs such as Alabama, Clemson and Georgia go after the elite players that are committed. If Stoops is hired then recruiting will be just fine and there should be no issues. But if Florida State moves to second and third options, there could be some major issues.

2. Clemson being ranked No. 5 is a big deal.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Clemson fans are upset at the first college football playoff rankings because their team is on the outside looking in at No. 5. But they also know LSU and Alabama play each other and Ohio State and Penn State play each other. Clemson just needs to win out and go undefeated and it is in the playoff. It’s as simple as that.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Putting Clemson fifth is bad news for the Tigers’ future opponents, because now they’re going to try to pulverize every team they play to prove they should be higher and the No. 5 ranking was a sign of disrespect. The truth is that Clemson’s schedule is incredibly weak, but the Tigers are still one of the best four teams in the country and my guess is that this ranking got their attention and they’re going to bury teams now.

