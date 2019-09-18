Fact or Fiction: Jim Harbaugh, Kirby Smith, Notre Dame vs. UGA

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Wisconsin is a must-win for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan.

AP Images

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Guys like Paul Finebaum keep talking about Harbaugh like he’s on the hot seat or something. This is an important game for the Wolverines against a good opponent on the road, but let’s be serious: Harbaugh could go 7-5 this season and be in zero jeopardy of losing his job. I don’t think that happens, I have the Wolverines closer to 9-3 overall by season's end, but still there is no such thing as a must win for Harbaugh in September. Not ever, not while he’s at Michigan.

Gorney’s take: FACT. There is zero chance Jim Harbaugh is on any hot seat or anything close to it, but it’s also true that his teams have not performed well against high-end competition since he’s been back in Ann Arbor. This would be a huge victory for Michigan because the schedule then becomes pretty manageable into mid-October before it gets pretty tough heading into the dog days of the season.

Michigan looked awful against Army, and Wisconsin has looked unstoppable. Let’s see what this Wolverines offense can really do and let’s see if the Michigan defense can slow down Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, arguably the best running back in college football, who should get the ball a lot. Nothing is a must-win for Harbaugh, but this is pretty close.

2. Kirby Smart is one of the top three head coach recruiters in college football.

Ty7jrx6pnvdcscxm0aam

AP Images

Farrell’s take: FACT. This one is easy. If the statement was “the top head coach recruiter” it would be FICTION because we all know Nick Saban is No. 1, but Dabo Swinney and Kirby Smart are up there in the top three without a doubt. Back -to-back No. 1 classes is no joke, and Georgia is recruiting toward a national title.

Gorney’s take: FACT. Top three is an easy call. I can argue that he’s currently the best overall head coach recruiter, even better than Saban.



Without even winning a national title yet, Smart put together one of the best recruiting classes in Rivals history two years ago with eight five-star signees. Last year, Georgia finished atop the team recruiting rankings again. And Georgia is within striking distance of getting it done yet again. The Bulldogs have lost two five-star quarterbacks in recent years in Jacob Eason and Justin Fields and they still have one of the best in the game in Jake Fromm.



Smart is doing a phenomenal job loading up that roster at every position and it’s only a matter of time until Georgia wins a national title with so many good players.

3. Notre Dame will get destroyed by Georgia.

