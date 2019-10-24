Fact or Fiction: Jim Harbaugh has an exit strategy

B6hnykdb8my7anxj5rbs

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

ASK FARRELL: What to believe regarding FSU/Taggart/Meyer?

1. Jim Harbaugh has an exit strategy.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Harbaugh sent a note to the parents of players and recruits saying the reports he has an exit strategy to leave Michigan are "crap" and I believe they are. However, you're fooling yourself if you don't think Harbaugh actually has an exit strategy in his own head. Harbaugh knows he won't be fired, but how long does he want to deal with the criticism and failure against top teams at Michigan when a cushy NFL job awaits whenever he wants it? If he loses to Ohio State this year and has a sub-par season next year, I think we will see his "private" exit strategy start to come into play.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I just finished reading John Bacon’s new book, Overtime, about the Michigan program and one major takeaway was that Harbaugh is laser-focused on returning the Wolverines to the greatness it enjoyed under Bo Schembechler, one of his heroes. I have no idea if Harbaugh will get Michigan there but I would be shocked if Harbaugh is thinking at all about going back to the NFL.



If Michigan becomes a title contender and Harbaugh has the program rolling, then maybe, but I don’t think he leaves Ann Arbor until that time. Harbaugh has been really bad against top-10 teams, but he’s also 43-16 during his time at Michigan. I’m convinced things are going in the right direction.

2. Vols recruiting is picking up despite poor season.

K4du6irff6jug2xbuike

Farrell’s take: FACT. While they are all from the same school, it's a big deal that the Vols landed three four-star players this week, even after another loss to Alabama. Linebackers Martavius French, Bryson Eason and Tamarion McDonald are all talented, in-state prospects and all decided to become a part of the Vols' future defense. This is a big deal because many in-state prospects have been stolen from the Vols in recent years, so keeping these three is excellent work by Jeremy Pruitt.

Gorney’s take: FACT. Getting a better handle on in-state recruiting is going to be very important for Pruitt and his staff moving forward and the Vols took a huge step forward over the last couple days getting commitments from French, Eason and McDonald. All three are four-star linebackers and now Tennessee has a better recruiting class than half the SEC. Seventh in the conference, Tennessee’s class now ranks No. 19 nationally and there is plenty of talent coming to Knoxville. Now the trick is to win more games on the field.

