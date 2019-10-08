National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Jalen Hurts is the best quarterback in the Big 12

AP Images

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Jalen Hurts is putting up crazy numbers, but give me Sam Ehlinger from Texas over the former Alabama star. Why? Ehlinger has put up insane numbers of his own against better competition. He kept his team in the game against LSU and took care of a pretty good Oklahoma State team. Ehlinger is taking care of the football very well with 17 touchdowns and only two interceptions, he's a running threat like Hurts and he is a clear team leader. I like Hurts a lot and think he is also a great leader, but give me Ehlinger and his passing ability in a tight battle.

Gorney’s take: FACT. An argument could be made that Hurts would be the second-best quarterback in the SEC behind Tua Tagovailoa, who replaced him as the Alabama starter. Hurts is that good. He can run, he can throw, he’s a great leader and a quiet competitor. I love everything he brings to the table and he’s a perfect fit in Oklahoma’s offense.



I will point out some stats: Hurts has 225 more passing yards than Ohio State’s Justin Fields, even though the Sooners have played in one less game. He has more rushing yards and rushing TDs than Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin and Clemson’s Travis Etienne. I like Ehlinger a lot, but Hurts is the best QB in the Big 12.

2. Austin Kendall has been the biggest disappointment as far as transfer quarterbacks go.

U1f4tatnmo76ptm9cx9j

AP Images

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Big things were expected of Austin Kendall in the West Virginia offense after his years under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but he's struggled this season with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions for a team with two losses. Yes, he had a bad game against Texas, but otherwise he has not been the problem and has done well against some good football teams. With guys like Tate Martell and Brandon Wimbush not even being a factor at their schools and Hunter Johnson struggling at Northwestern, Kendall hasn't done bad at all comparatively.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Johnson definitely comes to mind because he has not looked like his normal self at Northwestern but I’m going with Martell here. He was such a special and dynamic player at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, he was waiting his turn at Ohio State and then Fields transfers in so Martell goes to Miami in an open quarterback competition and then he can’t even crack second-string. Moving to receiver is a possibility I guess, but this was a quarterback with all kinds of special dual-threat abilities that hasn’t found any luck yet in college.

