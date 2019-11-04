Fact or Fiction: Helton is out, Herbert a Heisman contender

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Clay Helton is done at USC.

Farrell's take: FACT. It's over. It's just a matter of when it will happen. USC brings in a new athletic director this week and he has one job to do -- get Urban Meyer to USC. Anything less than that would be considered a failure by the fan base unless they can pry away someone like James Franklin. Right now the USC football program is a mess and what big-name coach would want to inherit this situation? We know Helton is gone because the players aren't playing for him anymore and he hasn't developed the talent needed to win. The Oregon game was clear evidence of that.

Gorney’s take: FACT. Helton is done and it’s only a matter of time until a national search is started. That national search will center on the dream of getting Meyer although I’m not sold yet that Meyer is ready to get back into coaching or will at this point (especially if the Notre Dame job could also be dangled his way). There is so much talent in California and if the new coach can close the borders, USC will become a national power again but players need toughness, discipline and the hype machine needs to slow down for them to find success.

2. Both Georgia and Florida were overrated

Farrell's take: FACT. This game was hard to watch and don't give me that SEC excuse that it was a hard-fought defensive struggle. The Florida offense looked horrible all game and was one dimensional and Georgia looked very average despite having so many five-stars on the offensive side of the ball. I have a feeling either team would get waxed by Alabama, Clemson or Ohio State and I wasn't overly impressed with Georgia especially despite the win.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I’m almost on the edge of agreeing with Farrell here, but I’m still going to give Georgia the benefit of the doubt here because they’re winning - and that’s all that matters. It could be ugly and there are definitely issues with explosive plays and scoring points, but Georgia is winning games and I’m giving them credit for that. If the Bulldogs win out and go to the SEC Championship, my guess is it would be brutal against either Alabama or LSU, but at this point I think they’re a top-six team.

3. Justin Herbert should be in the Heisman discussion.

