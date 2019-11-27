Fact or Fiction: Greg Schiano's demands were too high

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

MORE FACT OR FICTION: Utah should be ranked ahead of Alabama | Tom Herman should be on the hot seat

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State









Feos4z168awbihlsbjoz

1. Jim Harbaugh will never beat Ohio State.

Ghhwhc1ghokd02zzpcsd

AP Images

Farrell's take: FACT. Sorry Michigan fans, but it's not going to happen. Ohio State will once again drub Michigan this year and for as long as Jim Harbaugh stays, because the roster talent is a major advantage for the Buckeyes and Ryan Day is a better game coach. Michigan could keep it close for a bit, but Ohio State has too much speed and too many athletes to be defeated. Harbaugh won't be around Ann Arbor for too many more years if he can't beat Ohio State as he'll likely jump to the pros. So, right now I don't see him defeating the one team he needs to.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Harbaugh is way too good of a coach and Don Brown is maybe the nation’s best defensive mind, so Michigan will beat Ohio State - but it’s just not going to be this year. I target two seasons from now when Justin Fields is gone to the NFL and Ohio State is either working in an inexperienced quarterback or another transfer quarterback, but it will happen.



Look, Michigan is not in Ohio State’s league right now and that’s fine - it’s somewhat unfair to even make that comparison - but the Wolverines are getting better and Harbaugh is a terrific coach. It will happen because I don’t think Harbaugh is going anywhere - he’s too stubborn.





SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT THEWOLVERINE.COM



2. Greg Schiano wanted too much to be Rutgers coach.

Xdlgebe519xvrdh8lbbx

Story continues

AP Images

Farrell's take: FACT. Eight years? OK, that's not horrible because it will take eight years for Rutgers to break .500 again. But unlimited private plane access? Does he think this is the Texas job and he's Urban Meyer? Keep in mind that all the money spent at Rutgers on football over the years has come under scrutiny from state representatives because the product on the field is so poor and it's state money.



Schiano is the best solution, but I can see why Rutgers balked at these demands. Yes, Rutgers is in the Big Ten and his salary and jet demands are in line with most other programs in the conference. However, Rutgers has been so bad the Scarlet Knights have to decide if it's worth it or not. And it's not.

Gorney’s take: FACT. I can’t believe I’m saying this but I side with Chris Christie on this topic. The narrative around Schiano during his time at Rutgers has become so inflated that one would think he led the Scarlet Knights to multiple national championships and he was one of the best coaches in college football history. He did something very difficult - making Rutgers relevant - but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. He was 68-67 there and 28-48 in the Big East. His demands - especially the private plane travel for his entire family - was outrageous and I respect Rutgers for telling an unemployed football coach to hit the bricks.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH RUTGERS FANS AT THEKNIGHTREPORT.COM

Read More