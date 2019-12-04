Fact or Fiction: Gervon Dexter; FSU; Lane Kiffin

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Florida commit Gervon Dexter should be a five-star.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Everyone points to high school stats and production for the Florida commitment compared to our No 1 player in the country Bryan Bresee and that’s certainly impressive. But when you break down Dexter, he relies too much on his power and strength advantage and less on technique at this stage. He’s solid off of contact but not elite. His ability to pursue the quarterback is good but not great.



He’s a heckuva player no doubt and we have him ranked high, but right now when it comes to an array of moves, handling contact and pursuing in space, he’s not quite there yet. We’ll see how he does at the all-star game.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. Dexter has an incredible physical presence and a whole lot of potential along the defensive line, but I don’t see five-star out of him yet. He is strong, pushes the pile and his length allows him to make plays on the high school level, but I don’t see an elite athlete tracking down players and he’s just OK in pursuit. I want to see him more in person to get a full analysis, but I’m in agreement with Farrell at this point.

2. FSU's hire is the most important in the country.

Farrell’s take: FACT. For this go around, yes. Other jobs are open of course, but I see this as a real fork in the road for the ‘Noles. Jimbo Fisher gave up on them and Willie Taggart set them back years, so this next hire has to be a good one or they could be headed the way of Miami. But with the right hire, they could be back in the national title hunt in a few years.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I’m going to take this a step further and say whatever the Dallas Cowboys do with their head coaching position is the most important in the country because college football could be hugely impacted by that decision. Especially if Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley or Urban Meyer become legitimate candidates and I also wouldn’t count out Matt Rhule from Baylor, which has now become an attractive job again. Florida State is important - especially if it starts a domino effect of other big-time openings - but there is one more important job.

3. Arkansas or Missouri should beg Lane Kiffin to come.

