Fact or Fiction: Florida State should go all-in on P.J. Fleck

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. The loss to LSU signals the beginning of the end of the Nick Saban dynasty at Alabama.

AP Images

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Get ready because this take is coming on all your favorite talk shows. And it’s garbage. LSU was very impressive in its win over Alabama and the Tigers look like the team to beat in the SEC, but the Crimson Tide kept the game close and could still sneak into the playoff.



And what about next year when Tua Tagovailoa and all those receivers are gone? Alabama will just re-load and a quarterback named Bryce Young is ready to give the SEC fits. Injuries on defense have hurt Alabama this season and, yes the Crimson Tide have lost their last two games to strong opponents, but don’t count them out next year or whenever Nick Saban is in charge.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. LSU made a huge statement on Saturday but Alabama’s run is far from over. The Crimson Tide have won two of the last four national titles, Saban is still recruiting extremely well and he will have Alabama back in the title hunt soon - maybe even this season. Would I be shocked if the Crimson Tide end up back in the playoff picture very soon? No, not at all. I wouldn’t worry if I was Alabama. The program is in the best hands maybe ever in the game.

2. Florida State should go all in on P.J. Fleck.

Jo9h8iyyohzilthjrkhl

AP Images

Farrell’s take: FACT. I’m not privy to the inner workings of the Florida State coaching search, but based on what P.J. Fleck has done in the Big Ten at Minnesota, imagine what he could do at Florida State with all those geographical recruiting advantages. This is the guy who could get the Seminoles back to the promised land sooner than later and they should throw everything at him.

Gorney’s take: FACT. Florida State is a little bit of a different animal since Fleck has thrived at programs where players felt overlooked or maybe even a little disrespected in the recruiting process. That blue-collar, workmanlike, dare I say Row The Boat attitude might not fly at Florida State, where almost every recruit is elite. But Fleck can recruit, he can build programs and he can coach. Back up the Brinks truck and get him to Tallahassee as soon as possible.

