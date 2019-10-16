Fact or Fiction: Coach O for Coach of Year?

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

MORE: Can LSU win a recruiting title (and national title)? | Can LSU beat Bama?

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

1. Ed Orgeron should be the national coach of the year.

Gdc6fd7t9f6b2al1lqxp

AP

Farrell: FACT. Everyone knows how much respect I have for the job Matt Rhule is doing at Baylor, but LSU has wins over Texas and Florida and there is no way you can justify giving this mid-season nod to anyone except Orgeron. I was one of the doubters when Orgeron was given the keys to the LSU program, but he has done a great job so far and is earning the respect of everyone in the country.



The changes made on offense may not be directed by Orgeron but a great coach finds great assistants and lets them do their thing and that's what Orgeron is doing. Did I just say great coach and Ed Orgeron in the same sentence? I did. That feels odd.



Gorney: FACT. Orgeron deserves a lot of credit for unleashing the offense and being open to the idea of changing things up because it’s worked in a big way. Finally, quarterback Joe Burrow can throw the ball around to an awesome group of receivers and instead of reverting back to what LSU did in the past - slow things down and run the ball all the time - Orgeron has built on the Tigers’ early success and the offense looks better than ever.



Scoring 42 against Florida’s defense was a big surprise. But Ohio State coach Ryan Day, Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst and Penn State’s James Franklin all deserve a ton of credit as well because all three are in the top-7 with new quarterbacks.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM



Story continues

2. The win over Georgia will help South Carolina's recruiting efforts.

Z8dnn61u6pwx5do0nisr

AP

Farrell: FACT. This may seem like a dumb question, but think about it. What is the most important state to the Gamecocks aside from South Carolina in recruiting? That's right, it's Georgia. And while they may not beat the Dawgs head to head for a ton of recruits even after the win, this will help them become more of a name in the state for those four-stars that are looking to get away from home and make an impact in the SEC.

Gorney: FICTION. Farrell loves to think that one big win can change the recruiting tide for a program, but I just don’t see any evidence of that. Never have I heard a kid say during his commitment that he picked a certain school because they beat another school during the season. It’s all about fit, comfort with the coaching staff and usually an ability to get on the field early.



South Carolina will win some recruiting battles because coach Will Muschamp and especially assistant Travaris Robinson can get it done, but those victories will have little to do with the game against Georgia.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SOUTH CAROLINA FANS AT GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM

Read More