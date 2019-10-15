Fact or Fiction: Clemson to add 5-stars; LSU's class will lead to title

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

MORE: Can LSU win a recruiting title (and national title)? | Can LSU beat Bama?

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

1. Clemson will get at least two more 5-stars for 2020.

Dwkfa05kk6rktulqcbsv

Rivals.com

Farrell: FACT. I have Jordan Burch and Justin Flowe pencilled into this 2020 class for Clemson (notice I’m using pencil) and they could also land Arik Gilbert or pull a surprise on someone else. It’s not easy to get five-stars, especially with so many already in this class, but Dabo Swinney can do it.

Gorney: FACT. Like Farrell, I think Clemson is the leader for both Burch and Flowe. I can see Georgia being a real threat for Burch and USC for Flowe, especially if the Trojans fire Clay Helton and hire Urban Meyer or another big-named coach. As it looks now, I think Clemson lands those two and then the Tigers are making a real play for Gilbert. In addition, five-star tight end Darnell Washington asked D.J. Uiagalelei to get a Clemson coach to talk to him more on Sunday night. Everybody wants to play at Clemson and so it’s likely more five-stars are on the way.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

2. LSU's class will lead to a national title

Farrell: FICTION. I love this recruiting class for LSU, but I do have questions at the quarterback position and that’s always the key. Max Johnson and TJ Finley are both four stars but I’m not a huge fan of either as a future star. Joe Burrow has impressed me greatly, so maybe they can develop them like they did with Burrow, who was a three-star, but the QBs worry me a bit in this class.

Story continues

Gorney: FACT. LSU has the talent to win a national championship this year, especially with the offense playing so well. And now the Tigers are loading up again on defense in this recruiting class. The idea that Derek Stingley Jr. and Elias Ricks could be LSU’s cornerbacks next season is just incredible. The Tigers will be stout up front, loaded at linebacker and awesome in the secondary. Couple that with that explosive offense and LSU will be in the playoff hunt for years to come.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM



Read More