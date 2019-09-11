Fact or Fiction: Arkansas, Rondale Moore, USC leadership

Abr762cvxmlavjcceylv

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Arkansas will not win an SEC game this season.

Farrell's take: FACT. Ole Miss was the Razorbacks' best chance and Arkansas has not looked good so far early in the season. What SEC team would they beat? Alabama, LSU, Auburn and Texas A&M are unlikely, which leaves Kentucky, Mississippi State and Missouri. Mississippi State could be an interesting game, and Kentucky lost its starting quarterback, so those are two opportunities. But right now I don't see Arkansas winning a game in the SEC, which could hurt the very good recruiting done by the staff.

Gorney’s take: FACT. I watch Chad Morris press conferences. I don’t know why I do it, but I like them for some reason and so I find myself on YouTube each week listening to him. And I was excited about this Arkansas team to start the season and thought it could surprise some people, especially with such a good recruiting class coming in. And then splat. The Razorbacks barely beat Portland State and then lost by two touchdowns to Ole Miss. The rest of the SEC schedule is brutal and I just don’t see this Arkansas team getting good enough to win those games. They could be in it against Kentucky and maybe Missouri late in the season, but I doubt it.

2. Rondale Moore is the most electric player in college football.

Z1zynluj4elnobbhqr2s

