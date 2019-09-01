Fact or Fiction: Arik Gilbert, Noah Sewell, Trevor Lawrence

Yltbznkb5n2unupeetay

With recruiting picking back up and the college football season starting, Rivals is introducing a new feature called Fact or Fiction. National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney will tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. After a lot of visits and rumors, Arik Gilbert will end up at Georgia.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Until I see differently I will continue to think Gilbert will be a part of this Georgia class. UGA will be competing for SEC and possible national titles for the foreseeable future, it’s his home state school and he has a great comfort level there. I know others are tempting him with the option of playing wide receiver or utilizing him more but in the end he will pick Georgia.

Gorney’s take: FACT. There will be some serious noise made by Tennessee, Alabama and now possibly Clemson here but Georgia’s staff is too smart and too savvy to let Gilbert go after years of making him a top priority. If he wants to play more wide receiver than tight end, that’s what they’ll tell him. Whatever is necessary to get him in this class will be done because he’s that special of a prospect. The proof will be in the pudding though as Gilbert will be closely watching how new offensive coordinator James Coley calls plays and how often tight ends are actually used. This one could get much more interesting.

Noah Sewell will play in the SEC and not follow his brother to Oregon.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Family often wins these battles and the reason his brother Penei reportedly went to Oregon was because family wanted him there. With his brother on the team, Noah will follow suit and be a massive addition to the Ducks defense.

Gorney’s take: FACT. I still think there is a very good chance Sewell ends up at Oregon not only because his brother plays there but because the Ducks have done such an outstanding job recruiting him. But I think Sewell’s heart is playing in the biggest, baddest conference in college football and that’s the SEC. He has visits planned to Texas A&M and Georgia and he’s hit it off with both of those coaching staffs. The Ducks are right there as well but my guess is he ends up somewhere else.

