Fact-checking Bart Scott's blatantly incorrect Patriots observation

The Patriots' rare loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday night prompted every Monday morning quarterback to write New England's eulogy for one reason or another.

Former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott joined that chorus Monday on FOX Sports 1's "First Things First," explaining why he thinks the Patriots may not reach Super Bowl LIV.

"Their path to the Super Bowl -- we know what it is if they don't host throughout (the playoffs)," Scott said. "They've never made a Super Bowl when they had to go on the road at any point. So, it's going to be interesting to see."

Scott's point is well-taken: The Patriots are a better home team in the playoffs and have had Super Bowl runs derailed by having to play on the road in the AFC Championship Game. (See: 2013 and 2015.) They may have to do that this season after the Baltimore Ravens jumped to the No. 1 seed Sunday.

Scott's point also factually inaccurate.

Here are three separate occasions in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era where the Patriots won road playoff games en route to winning the Super Bowl:

2001

- AFC Championship Game at Pittsburgh: Beat Steelers 24-17

- Super Bowl XXXVI: Beat St. Louis Rams 20-17



2004

- AFC Championship Game at Pittsburgh: Beat Steelers 41-27

- Super Bowl XXXIX: Beat Philadelphia Eagles 24-21



2018

- AFC Championship Game at Kansas City: Beat Chiefs 37-31 (OT)

- Super Bowl LIII: Beat Los Angeles Rams 13-3



Scott didn't have the Patriots' history books in front of him, so we'd like to give him the benefit of the doubt. Everyone makes mistakes on live TV.

But you'd think he might remember that time last season when the Patriots went into Kansas City and upset the top-ranked Chiefs.

In any case, we felt like someone had to hold Scott accountable for his take misfire. As for his other bold prediction -- the Patriots "go AB hunting" and bring back wide receiver Antonio Brown -- that one isn't looking so hot, either.

