Fact check: Hospitals staff near max capacity, but COVID-19 isn't business as usual

Daniel Funke, USA TODAY
·11 min read

The claim: 'It's not unusual for hospitals to sit at max or near max capacity on any given day'

Spurred by the highly contagious delta variant, coronavirus infections and deaths are increasing across the country. In states like Texas and Florida, which lead the country in daily average hospitalizations, hospitals are swamped with unvaccinated patients.

But on social media, some say packed hospitals are just business as usual.

"It's not unusual for hospitals to sit at max or near max capacity on any given day," reads text in an Aug. 2 Facebook post. "The media would like you to think this is a new thing, but it's not. They are lying to you to create fear and uncertainty."

The post, a screenshot of an Aug. 2 tweet, comes from Erin Marie Olszewski, a nurse based in Tampa, Florida. She has previously shared false information about Florida's coronavirus numbers and promoted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19. (In actuality, randomized control studies have found no evidence to suggest hydroxychloroquine saved lives.)

In this post, which garnered several thousands interactions between the two platforms, Olszewski has somewhat of a point about how hospitals typically coordinate staffing. But the claim misses key context about how the coronavirus pandemic has strained hospitals.

Fact check: 6 of the most persistent misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccines

Doctors, hospital associations and public health experts told USA TODAY it's not uncommon for hospitals to staff beds at or near maximum capacity to conserve resources. However, Olszewski is wrong to make it seem like the recent influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations is typical. The surge has strained hospitals already hard-hit by the pandemic.

"It is true that hospitals are often overcrowded (in) both ICUs and ERs," Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, told USA TODAY in an email. "The difference is that they don’t have patients in the hallways waiting for ICU beds in the volume that we have today because of COVID."

USA TODAY reached out to Olszewski for comment.

Hospitalizations rise due to COVID-19

Data show that, over the past few weeks, rising COVID-19 infections have put a renewed strain on hospitals. Several states are seeing their highest hospitalization rates since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Take Olszewski's home state of Florida, for example, which has the highest daily average and per capita hospitalization rate in the country.

Once again, Community Health of Northwest Florida opened its offsite COVID-19 testing site at the Brownsville Community Center on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The move is based mainly on the increase in the COVID-19 case and the spread of the Delta variant.
Once again, Community Health of Northwest Florida opened its offsite COVID-19 testing site at the Brownsville Community Center on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The move is based mainly on the increase in the COVID-19 case and the spread of the Delta variant.

Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows that, as of Aug. 6, about 84% of inpatient beds in the state were occupied, 23% of which were for COVID-19 patients. Intensive care units were even more full, with 89% of beds in use, 42% of which were COVID-19 patients.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, as of Aug. 3, COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 113% of the state's peak in July 2020. Some hospitals are struggling to keep up with the rising demand for beds; 60% expected critical staffing shortages within a week, according to the hospital association.

“Current hospitalizations and the growth rate continue to be extremely troubling,” Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the association, said in a press release.

Hospitals across the state are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients, despite the fact that vaccines are widely available. About 49% of Floridians have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, in line with the national average.

More: Hospitals filling with unvaccinated patients in COVID hot spots; California mandates vaccines for healthcare workers: COVID-19 updates

The situation in Florida is similar to that in other states with rising hospitalization rates, according to federal data and news reports. Arkansas, Nevada and Louisiana have also recently reported record spikes in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Those spikes put pressure on hospitals.

"In parts of the country where COVID-19 patients make up a high percentage of the occupancy rate, there are implications for everyone who needs care," Thomas Jordan, a spokesperson for the American Hospital Association, told USA TODAY in an email. "Caring for COVID-19 patients is resource-intensive."

What counts as 'max capacity'

Doctors, hospital associations and public health experts say it's not uncommon for hospitals to be running at or near maximum capacity. But before the COVID-19 pandemic, that was by design.

The reason why has to do with how hospitals allocate their resources.

"Capacity is measured at least two ways," Robert Myrtle, a professor emeritus who studies health services administration at the University of Southern California, said in an email. "First is how many beds the hospital is licensed to operate. The second is the beds the hospital is staffing based upon their estimated capacity."

Federal guidelines stipulate hospitals should report staffed inpatient and ICU beds to the Department of Health and Human Services. That means a hospital may have more physical beds than it's reporting, but those beds aren't available for patients because there aren't health care providers to tend to them.

"Ventilators don't run themselves – you need respiratory therapists, you need doctors, you need nurses, you need staff," Dr. Jahan Fahimi, medical director of the University of California-San Francisco's adult emergency department, said in an interview. "It takes a huge team in order to make a bed in a hospital functional."

Fact check: COVID-19 vaccine isn’t advertised on TV due to emergency authorization

Hospitals typically adjust staffing to match the demand for services, Fahimi and public health experts told USA TODAY. If demand is low, a hospital may close off some rooms or entire wings to conserve resources. If demand is high, a hospital may reopen those spaces and assign staff to them.

"They design it that way for budgetary purposes," Marc Lotter, senior vice president of communications, marketing and education at the Florida Hospital Association, said in an email. "It’s very expensive to staff a bed – especially ICU – so hospitals don’t waste resources staffing beds that aren’t likely to be used. As patient cases rise, they expand capacity and staff beds as needed."

Based on the reported number of staffed beds, it may seem like hospitals are always running at or close to maximum capacity. But experts say Olszewski's post leaves out important nuance about the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registered nurse Elle Lauron and another caregiver care for a COVID-19 patient in the improvised COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills neighborhood on July 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Registered nurse Elle Lauron and another caregiver care for a COVID-19 patient in the improvised COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills neighborhood on July 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

"There have always been long waits in ERs across the country because there's just a lot of demand for emergency care," Fahimi said. "But what we're seeing now is in many ways unlike anything that we've ever seen."

'More than simply having enough beds'

The pressure that rising COVID-19 infections put on hospitals goes beyond bed occupancy, doctors and public health experts say. It has to do with hospitals' capacity to scale up their treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"These patients are much, much sicker and require much more respiratory support," Benjamin said. "We also don’t, in the normal course of business, have to set up intensive care beds in holding rooms, tents and operating rooms. During the peak of the pandemic, we were doing that, and many hospitals are on the brink of doing this again."

Fact check: Video misrepresents Biden's words on decades of vaccine research

Last year, some hospitals entered crisis-care mode when the demand for COVID-19 care surpassed available staff. In several states, hospitals paused elective surgeries to keep up with that demand. Others weighed how to allocate a limited number of ventilators to a growing number of COVID-19 patients.

Doctors and public health experts worry that may soon become a reality in the pandemic's fourth wave.

"In the past, if you showed up with a sprained ankle, you may have had to wait a couple of hours," Fahimi said. "Now you show up with COVID and need oxygen, and you're in line with other people who have COVID and need oxygen."

Then there's the question of staffing.

"During COVID, demand exceeded the number of staffed beds, so to the extent possible we increased the number of staffed beds," Myrtle said. "But certain service areas, such as ICU, have required staffing ratios that are higher than are required by law or labor contract for general patient populations. So the real limiting factor was the availability of nurses, and we have a nursing shortage (and an aging one as well)."

That shortage, which also includes primary care and specialty physicians, is partially due to burnout from the pandemic.

In December, when the U.S. started breaking coronavirus hospitalization records, the nurse-to-patient ratio went from the recommended 1-to-1 to 1-to-4. The stress of juggling multiple COVID-19 patients at once, often for long hours, has driven some to quit the profession. Hospitals across the country have started offering big sign-on bonuses to get more nurses in the door.

More: Louisiana man regrets not getting vaccinated

"The limitations on hospital capacity are more than simply having enough beds," Jordan said. "After many months of dealing with the pandemic, our doctors, nurses and other staff are exhausted. Some have chosen to leave direct patient care work in favor of other jobs. This limits hospitals’ ability to open additional beds to care for surges in patients."

Our rating: Missing context

Based on our research, we rate MISSING CONTEXT the claim that "it's not unusual for hospitals to sit at max or near max capacity on any given day." It's true that hospitals typically staff at or near their maximum capacity of staffed beds in order to save resources. But prior to the coronavirus pandemic, that was by design – not out of necessity. The post misses key context about how COVID-19 has strained hospitals in terms of bed space, resources and staffing.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: COVID-19 surge overwhelms hospitals beyond bed capacity

Recommended Stories

  • A 42-year-old fitness fanatic was 'beating himself up' over his decision not to get vaccinated during his final days, his family said

    John Eyers, 42, who ran triathlons and was a mountain climber, did not get the COVID-19 vaccine because he "felt that he would be ok."

  • Army soldier mauled by crocodile, saved by colleague

    One man suffered significant injuries to his head, chest and arms, while his rescuer received lacerations to his arms.

  • Florida church reeling after six members die within 10 days amid spike in cases

    For George Davis, a bishop at Impact Church in Jacksonville, getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was an act of faith. He says that he believes in divine creation, and that the shot is a miracle - a sign of God guiding scientists in their attempts to curb a devastating virus. Yet, for his nondenominational congregation, the provenance of a lifesaving tool was not as obvious. The hesitancy was clear from the beginning. When cases surged, some of Davis's congregation, which numbers more than

  • If You Notice This On Your Feet, Get Your Blood Checked, Doctors Say

    It's a cruel irony how little attention and care we give to our feet considering how important they are to our daily lives. Of course, when something goes wrong with them and our ability to move about comfortably is compromised, it's usually one of the hardest health problems to ignore. And if you ever notice one specific symptom on your feet, you may want to talk to your doctor about getting some blood work done. Read on to see what could be the sign of a serious medical issue.RELATED: If You S

  • What are the best approaches to engage the vaccine-hesitant now?

    Whether you’ve personally lobbied vaccine-hesitant friends and family or are merely shaking a fist at the horrifying news out of hospitals filling up fast again in places like Texas and Florida, it has probably dawned on you that there is no silver bullet that will nudge large numbers of the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves. Instead, behavioral scientists say it needs to be a multi-pronged approach that could include a broad array of tactics, including mandates in workplaces, government incentives such as direct payments, and the threat of having to pay more for health insurance when you decide to resist vaccination. Businesses of all sizes have already joined the push to win over the vaccine-hesitant by enacting vaccine mandates.

  • DeSantis defends the unvaccinated. Schools, cruise lines and employers raise stakes. Hello sports bets. Farewell dear Bobby.

    It’s Monday, Aug. 9 and the week has not started well for Florida’s governor.

  • I’m Vaccinated And Still Got COVID-19. Here’s What A Breakthrough Case Is Like.

    "Alabama is probably the worst spot to get infected with the coronavirus right now, especially if you’re uninsured like me."

  • This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

    During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past

  • Big Ben says he’s eating healthy to stay fit, but not following the Tom Brady avocado ice cream diet

    Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he’s willing to do what it takes to stay in shape in the twilight years of his career. Within reason. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger says he has made a point of healthy eating, but he’s not necessarily following the diet of the 44-year-old Tom Brady. “So much was made a week [more]

  • Austin warns of ‘catastrophe’ as Texas again becomes center of pandemic

    City implores residents to stay home, mask up and get vaccinated as ICU capacity in hospitals dwindles to single digits Downtown Austin, Texas, in March 2021. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP With Covid-19 cases skyrocketing exponentially and intensive care unit capacity in hospitals dwindling to single digits, officials in the Austin area are warning of “catastrophe” as Texas again becomes an center of the pandemic. Austin’s local governments issued an urgent message through their emergency notification

  • Is It Safe to Vaccinate Your Kids for COVID-19? Plus How to Keep Unvaccinated Kids Healthy

    Why should you, or shouldn't you, consider vaccinating your kids for COVID-19? Are some children better candidates for the vaccine than others? We got answers from two pediatric specialists. Plus, get tips on how to keep unvaccinated kids healthy.

  • Why refusing the COVID-19 vaccine isn't just immoral – it's 'un-American'

    Many individuals are rejecting the COVID-19 vaccines for personal reasons. Mark Felix / AFP via Getty ImagesDecades ago I helped organize a conference that brought together vaccine skeptics and public health officials. The debate centered on what governments can and cannot demand from citizens, and what behaviors one can rightly expect from others. It took place many years before the current coronavirus pandemic, but many things that happened at that conference remind me of our circumstances tod

  • The vaccinated are angry. That's understandable but unproductive, health experts say

    The resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. can be blamed on the unvaccinated, but health experts say blame doesn't help end the pandemic.

  • Hawley's Aide Lashed For Her 'Concern' About Too Many Masks

    People are masking to "avoid the Hawley variant spread by ignorant staffers," said a Twitter critic slamming Hawley's press secretary Abigail Marone.

  • A massive motorcycle rally rumbles into South Dakota. Attendees should stay outside, health experts say.

    Last year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally went on as the pandemic raged, despite criticism from heath experts. This year's promises to be even bigger.

  • Florida appeals ruling allowing cruise to use 'vaccine passports'

    In a preliminary ruling issued on Sunday, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami said Norwegian would likely prevail on its argument that the "vaccine passport" ban jeopardizes public health and unconstitutionally infringes on Norwegian's rights. The law went into effect on July 1 and essentially codified an executive order that DeSantis signed in April.

  • I Limited Carbs for a Month—Here's What Happened to My Skin

    I was surprised.

  • Young child shot, hospitalized after bullet struck Kansas City home Sunday

    The child’s mother said the young victim was inside a home when they heard several gunshots, then she noticed the child had been shot.

  • Hundreds of Philippine hospitals near full capacity as virus cases surge

    Nearly a fifth of hospitals in the Philippines are close to full capacity as a surge in COVID-19 infections, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, spreads across the Southeast Asian country, the health ministry said on Monday. Coronavirus cases in the Philippines, a country of 110 million, have been growing at a rate of around 8,000 to 10,000 infections a day over recent weeks, above the daily average of 5,700 cases reported last month, according to official data. "It is highly possible the cases will continue to rise even after ECQ," health ministry spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said, referring to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the classification used in the capital Manila and its surrounding areas for its strictest form of lockdown.

  • Coronavirus experts on what to do and U.S. response to the pandemic

    USA TODAY's Editorial Board sits down with doctors in the field of infectious diseases working to eradicate the pandemic. Read Q&As, watch videos.