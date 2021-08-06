Fact check: Fake tweet purports to show Cuomo demanding that Biden resign

The claim: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted that President Biden should resign

On Aug. 3, New York’s state Attorney General’s Office released a long-anticipated report that said Gov. Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal law.

Afterwards, some leaders, including President Joe Biden, called on Cuomo to resign.

Now some social media users are falsely claiming Cuomo has made the same request of Biden.

A viral image circulating on social media appears to show a fake tweet from Cuomo demanding Biden resign. The fake tweet, shared in an Aug. 4 Instagram post, reads, “I call on Joe Biden to resign.”

The fake tweet includes a photo of Biden with several women and girls that has previously been used to accuse Biden of inappropriate conduct.

This post came a day after Biden called on Cuomo to resign. But there is no evidence Cuomo ever authored this tweet or called for Biden to resign.

USA TODAY reached out to the poster for comment.

Cuomo denies sexual harassment allegations

The tweet is fake

Cuomo's office and Twitter profile indicate he never tweeted that Biden should resign.

Richard Azzopardi, Cuomo’s director of communications, confirmed to USA TODAY that the tweet isfake.

An advanced search of Cuomo’s Twitter profile for the tweet does not yield any results, and archived screengrabs of Cuomo's profile do not show the purported tweet.

On Aug. 3, Cuomo responded to the report about his conduct with a 14-minute video during which he denied inappropriately touching anyone and vowed to stay in office. In that video, he did not call for Biden to resign.

USA TODAY could not find any evidence Cuomo has called for Biden to resign.

Our rating: False

Because it is not supported by our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an image shows Cuomo tweeted that Biden should resign. The governor’s office confirmed the tweet was fake and it does not appear on his Twitter profile. There is no evidence Cuomo ever called for Biden to resign.

Our fact-check sources:

