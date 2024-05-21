Fact check: Does Joe Burrow really have long hair? We solved mystery of viral photo

Joe Burrow's hair is going viral on social media.

An image of the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback with long hair has made the rounds on social media this week. But is it real? Has Burrow become the real-life Touchdown Jesus?

Give long-haired Joe Burrow a nickname 😂 pic.twitter.com/JSvB1gwlKN — FanDuel (@FanDuel) May 21, 2024

Not quite.

This video below from Bengals radio broadcaster Dan Hoard, posted Monday, shows Burrow's hair is not shoulder length.

Normal hair length confirmed pic.twitter.com/PMZuNkhLwf — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) May 21, 2024

And here is a photo Enquirer Director of Photography Cara Owsley took of him from May 7.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on May 7 ... with short hair.

The original undoctored image of Burrow (with his hair at a regular length) was previously taken by photographer Aaron Doster for the NFL in 2022, Doster confirmed to The Enquirer. It made its way to the internet long before the viral long hair image caught fire on social media this week.

So case closed. Burrow will not give Trevor Lawrence a run for his money anytime soon. But here are some great social media reactions to the photo.

Flo Burrow — Billy Jansen ⚜️ (@HellbenderSTL) May 21, 2024

Anakin Skyline Chilli. — TheJamesPatrick (@TheJamesPatrick) May 21, 2024

