Facing an uncertain future, Justin Fields touts his "improvement"

The Bears will have an interesting decision to make this offseason.

The team is expected to hold the No. 1 overall pick, but their current quarterback, Justin Fields, was the 11th overall pick in 2021 and has two years remaining on his contract. Will he stay or will he go?

Fields was asked Wednesday what he has shown the Bears with his play this season.

“Improvement,” Fields said, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “They know. They know. Everybody in the building knows who I am. Like I said, I can control what I can control, and that’s it.”

USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye are quarterbacks expected to rank among the top prospects.

Fields hasn't made the decision an easy one, going 3-7 this season and 8-27 in his career as a starter. This season, Fields ranks in the lower half of the passing statistics, including yards per attempt (6.70) and passer rating (85.6). He has 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He also has run for 488 yards and two touchdowns.

Would Fields be better with better talent around him? Undoubtedly. But how much better? And will Williams or Maye be better than Fields? General Manager Ryan Poles' future will depend on how his decision turns out.

Wide receiver DJ Moore knows who he wants next season, expressing his belief in Fields earlier this week.

“It means a lot," Fields said. "[The guys] know the work I put in for this every day. I try to lead the team the best way possible. I’m just glad I’m making a positive impact and that my teammates feel that way about me.”