Facing roster decisions, Yankees receiving trade interest in Mike Tauchman

Mike Tauchman throws ball during spring training workout

The Yankees have been receiving trade interest in outfielder Mike Tauchman, and are valuing him at his 2019 levels of production, according to league sources.

The team sees Tauchman as healthy after dealing with a shoulder issue last year and seeing a sharp downturn in his production. The Yanks believe that his breakout 2019 was representative of his ability, and are valuing him accordingly. It would take a controllable reliever or another piece of real value to pry him away from New York.

This is highly relevant today because the team is facing a deadline on Tauchman’s competitor for a roster spot, Jay Bruce. If Bruce exercises his opt-out clause, the Yankees would have two days to add him to the roster.



Because the Yankees like Bruce, they have discussed an unconventional scenario of keeping both players for now and optioning Tyler Wade -- thereby breaking camp without a backup infielder.

In those discussions, it has also been raised that the strategy works better for Derek Dietrich than it does for Bruce, because Dietrich can play third base if Gio Urshela moves to shortstop for a game.

We should know the team's decision shortly.